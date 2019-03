Last Tuesday afternoon, Mineola Police engaged in a vehicle pursuit with a reckless and possibly impaired driver. Officers followed a white Dodge Dart with New York license plates, into Smith County toward Tyler. Around 6:00 pm, a citizen called about the same reckless driver and a Trooper located the suspect’s vehicle on I-20. An officer deployed Stop Sticks, and they arrested Diane Marie Bartoszak, 31.