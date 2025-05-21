McKay Law Header
Mineola Woman Fatally Stabbed

Tyler Police is investigating the death of a Mineola woman. Investigators say they found 28-year-old Karsen Lynn Stewart with multiple stab wounds and that it was “not a random incident.” Police say Stewart knew her attacker, even though no police have identified a suspect.

La policía de Tyler está investigando la muerte de una mujer de Mineola. Los investigadores dicen que encontraron a Karsen Lynn Stewart, de 28 años, con múltiples heridas de arma blanca y que “no fue un incidente aleatorio”. La policía dice que Stewart conocía a su atacante, aunque la policía no ha identificado a un sospechoso.

