Minor Injuries In Mineola School Bus Crash

Preliminary MVA Report From DPS

On March 20, 2023 at approximately 7:13 A.M., a Mineola ISD school bus was traveling south on State Loop 564, in Wood County, TX. A 2014 Nissan Versa was traveling north on State Loop 564. The driver of the school bus crossed the center stripe and collided with the Nissan Versa. The bus was occupied by students at the time of the crash. Three students were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries. The driver of the Nissan Versa was transported to UT Health Hospital in Tyler with non life-threatening injuries and the driver of the school bus was transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler with non life-threatening injuries. This is preliminary information and this is an on-going investigation.