Minor Injuries In Mineola School Bus Crash

 

Preliminary MVA Report From DPS

On March 20, 2023 at approximately 7:13 A.M., a Mineola ISD  school bus was traveling south on State Loop 564, in Wood County, TX. A 2014  Nissan Versa was traveling north on State Loop 564. The driver of the school bus  crossed the center stripe and collided with the Nissan Versa. The bus was  occupied by students at the time of the crash. Three students were transported  to local hospitals for minor injuries. The driver of the Nissan Versa was transported to UT Health Hospital in Tyler with non life-threatening injuries and  the driver of the school bus was transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances  Hospital in Tyler with non life-threatening injuries. This is preliminary information  and this is an on-going investigation.  

