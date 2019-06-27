Minor, Three Homers Power Rangers to Win in Today’s Sports Update

The Texas Rangers won again as they beat Detroit 4-1 last night. Mike Minor pitched another gem for the Rangers as he pitched a complete game. He only allowed the one run on 5 hits while striking out 7. Minor is now 8-4 on the season and has a 2.40 ERA. Texas and Detroit will play the final game of their series today on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 11:30. First pitch at 12:10.

The US Men’s National team defeated Panama 1-0 last night in their final game of group play in the Gold Cup. They will play Curaçao Sunday night in the knock out round.

Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes Jaslyn Wacker and Princess Davis have been nominated for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award, as announced by the NCAA on Wednesday. Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service, and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

Vanderbilt swept the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament titles, set the league record for wins, tied the record with 13 draft picks and lost back-to-back games just twice. Now the Commodores are national champions. Mason Hickman and Jake Eder combined for 14 strikeouts, Michigan ace Karl Kauffmann was knocked out in the fourth inning and the Commodores won the College World Series with an 8-2 victory in Game 3 of the finals Wednesday night. Vandy (59-12) won its second title in four CWS appearances, all since 2011. The other championship came in 2014.

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has declined his $31.5 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent. Durant’s business manager, Rich Kleiman, informed Warriors general manager Bob Myers of the decision in recent days. Durant is still considering a number of scenarios in free agency. Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers are also believed to be considerations.

The NBA is formally exploring how it might use its 75th anniversary season as an opportunity to test some of its bolder initiatives — not only a mid-season cup and postseason play-in tournament, but also a reduction in the 82-game regular season schedule.

Bob Ley, after a 40-year career at ESPN, announced his retirement from the network Wednesday. Ley, who had taken a leave of absence in October, said in a statement that he will be retiring at the end of this month. He was ESPN’s longest-tenured anchor. “To be clear, this is entirely my decision. I enjoy the best of health, and the many blessings of friends and family, and it is in that context that I’m making this change,” he said.He was the host of Outside The Lines, ESPN’s investigative news program, since the show launched in May 1990 and also hosted ESPN’s weekly E:60 show on Sunday mornings, leading the coverage of several important stories.