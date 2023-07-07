Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Header- Mark Patrick
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Minus Over 6,000

More than 6,000 United Methodist congregations, a fifth of the U.S., have now received permission to leave the denomination over theology and the role of LGBTQ people in the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. Many of the departing congregations are joining the Global Methodist Church, a denomination created last year by conservatives breaking from the UMC, while others are going independent or joining different denominations. Some 6,182 congregations have received approval to disaffiliate since 2019. The United Methodist Church has about 6.5 million members.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     