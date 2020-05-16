" /> Ninth Coronavirus Death In Lamar County, Now At 116 Cases – EastTexasRadio.com
Ninth Coronavirus Death In Lamar County, Now At 116 Cases

7 hours ago

On Saturday (May 16), the Paris-Lamar County Health District has received notification of the ninth COVID-19 related death. This death is associated with Paris Healthcare Nursing Home, seven deaths are associated with PHC, and two are unrelated.

As of Saturday (May 16), Lamar County has received an additional two COVID-19 cases, a 58-year-old male and a 30-year-old male. Lamar County has 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Seven travel-related
109 community spread
0-9
10-19 2 male 1 female
20-29- 1 male 8 females
30-39- 7 males 7 females
40-49 4 male 13 females
50-59 6 males 9 females
60-69 14 males 17 females
70-79 5 males 11 females
80 plus 6 males 5 females
31 positives have recovered.

