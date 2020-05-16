Ninth Coronavirus Death In Lamar County, Now At 116 Cases

On Saturday (May 16), the Paris-Lamar County Health District has received notification of the ninth COVID-19 related death. This death is associated with Paris Healthcare Nursing Home, seven deaths are associated with PHC, and two are unrelated.

As of Saturday (May 16), Lamar County has received an additional two COVID-19 cases, a 58-year-old male and a 30-year-old male. Lamar County has 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Seven travel-related

109 community spread

0-9

10-19 2 male 1 female

20-29- 1 male 8 females

30-39- 7 males 7 females

40-49 4 male 13 females

50-59 6 males 9 females

60-69 14 males 17 females

70-79 5 males 11 females

80 plus 6 males 5 females

31 positives have recovered.