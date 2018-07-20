Miranda and Evan Go Public in Today’s Nashville Insider

Us Weekly claims Miranda Lambert went public with her married boyfriend, Evan Felker, on Wednesday night. A fan spotted them holding hands in New York. “They looked very happy together. They looked closer as the night went on. At one point Evan leaned in for a kiss. When the two let themselves be open, they appeared very comfortable together.”

Rascal Flatts star Gary LeVox tells the Herald Tribune that the band is recording a new CD called “Jukebox Heroes”. They are doing their own versions of songs by Kenny Loggins, Huey Lewis and the News and Van Halen. Songs by Merle Haggard and George Jones will also be featured.

Jason Aldean tells Rolling Stone Magazine that Miranda Lambert has rejected several songs he’s sent her. She loved ‘Drowns The Whiskey.’ “I had a song that I sent her that she was kind of like ‘Eh.’ She didn’t love the song. And I told her, I don’t want you to do it if you don’t like the song, so let’s find something cool to do. I sent her ‘Drowns The Whiskey’ and she loved that one.”

Thomas Rhett tells Rolling Stone Magazine that he wants to have Kenny Chesney’s career in 10 years. “Hopefully, in 10 years we’re still doing this and hopefully it’s on a stadium level. I think what Kenny Chesney has done so well is not only does he have great music, but he’s created such an atmosphere that even if you only like a couple of Kenny Chesney songs, you’re still going to that show because you’re going to feel like you’ve escaped reality for three or four hours. I think that’s what Chesney and people like Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean have all done so well.”

Kelsea Ballerini and pop star Halsey were recently spotted at a dive bar in Nashville singing Karaoke. They covered Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide”.

People magazine claims Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are dating. The two announced their relationship on Instagram.

Australian Morgan Evans tells Billboard magazine that he was playing in a heavy metal band and trying to rap when Keith Urban inspired him to become a country star. “He was the first artist I’d seen that really started to combine rock, pop and country music. That was the lightbulb moment – like, ‘Wow, these are all the sounds that I love all at once.’”