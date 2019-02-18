Miranda Gets Hitched in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Spin Magazine claims Kacey Musgraves is going to present an award at the Oscars next weekend. The magazine claims she will most likely announce the winner of Best Original Song or Best Original Score.

Perez Hilton claims Miranda Lambert secretly married a 27 year-old New York police officer named Brendan McLoughlin. Miranda posted a picture of them on Instagram along with the caption; ”In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me.”

A source tells Hollywoodlife.com; ”It was much easier for Blake to move on than Miranda. It took her a very, very long time to really get over Blake, and it hurt so badly to see Blake move on quickly with Gwen, but she’s very happy now. Blake has completely moved on and had a long time ago. To see Miranda get married is almost like a relief to him. She was a big part of his life for quite awhile and only wants good things for her, but he’s not paying attention at all. He’s happier than ever with Gwen.”

A source tells US Weekly; “Blake found about the wedding at the same time everyone else did. Blake was not given a heads-up and doesn’t know her new husband/ Since they split they have had almost zero contact.”

Heavy.com claims Brendan was a track star in high school and did hurdles and the pole vault. He was also a teen model before deciding to become a police officer.

One of his modeling pages reads … “My name is Brendan McLoughlin. I am 19 years old and live in New York. I am on this site to build my portfolio. My style is all american boy/ abercrombie/ sporty but I’m open minded, so feel free to network with me, share your ideas, and organize sessions,”

Brendan became a father in November 2018 after a woman he previously dated gave birth to their son.

Radar Online claims Carrie Underwood wants to act. A source tells the website; “Carrie is focusing on her next move and inspired by Lady Gaga’s big year. After touring, Carrie is considering getting more into acting. She wants to conquer acting and put music aside for a bit and get her Star Is Born role — and an Oscar.”

Sounds Like Nashville claims Brett Young is going to perform during American Idol’s duets round. He will join pop stars Jason Mraz, Julia Michaels, Lukas Graham, Elle King and Shaggy.

Zac Brown tells CNN that his new album contains lots of personal songs because he recorded it following his split from his wife. “There’s some really personal songs on here. Sometimes life can be challenging in facing things that are hard, and music has always been my therapy. It’s been my way to make it through a lot of things, so I’m blessed to be able to do that. You always get to hear about our lives in the music that we put out – lots of diversity on this album.”

Midland’s Mark Wystach tells GQ magazine that cowboy boots are a necessity.“First off, you want to make sure they fit properly. Start there. Second: flashy is not a bad thing when it comes to cowboy boots, even if you’re wearing a modest outfit. In fact, the culture of cowboy boots maybe more than anything in cowboy culture is that with them and with belt buckles, the louder they are, the better.”

Carrie Underwood tells Shape magazine that when she’s on tour she’ll work out no matter what. “On the road some hotel gyms are great, but most aren’t. So we actually started traveling with our own mobile gym…it’s like a big truck trailer tightly packed with an elliptical, a treadmill, a leg press, a cable machine, some dumbbells, some barbells, and then things like a bosu ball, resistance bands, and jump rope. I do my own hair and makeup on the road so I’m like, this is my luxury!”

Scotty McCreery tells Las Vegas Magazine that his love of music came from his grandparents. “My mom’s dad was really into the music scene and he can play the harmonica like nobody’s business and was really into the traditional country as well. He was almost like Andy Griffith to us. He was a highway patrolman and he was just one of the guys that everybody in the community loved. Yeah, he was a real influence on me music-wise. I listened to a lot of Conway Twitty, lot of Ronnie Milsap. Elvis was my guy. My grandma turned me on to him.”