Miranda Lambert Talks Singing in Today’s Nashville Insider

Sounds Like Nashville claims Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr are building their dream home in Tennessee.

She Instagrammed: “And so our new journey begins… we’ve decided to build our dream home in Tennessee?? Looking at the land it’s hard not to envision a place where our babies will run, laugh and play with each other for so many years to come… I can hardly wait to hear those little feet running down the halls.”

Miranda Lambert tells Cincinnati.com that she is not the greatest singer. “There’s a lot better singers than me. I always say I’m more of a stylist. I’m not one of those powerhouse vocalists. I wish I was. Carrie Underwood can sing circles around me. Maybe I’m not the greatest singer in the world, but I feel like I deliver with emotion, because I mean it, and sometimes that’s more important than singing big notes, even if I could. But I respect female vocalists such as Carrie for their talent. I love to be in competition. I think it’s healthy for all us women to push each other and to help each other and to inspire each other to be better.”

Hollywoodlife.com claims Miranda Lambert’s married boyfriend, Evan Felker, recently communicated with his wife, Staci, after she went into the hospital.

She posted; “I’m ultimately gonna be fine physically. R]ght now- I want to talk about real men. Aside from the ghosting and just very real #psychologicalwarfare and torture that happened earlier this year. A man that I perfected homemade chicken soup for when he was sick, cared for him through soooo many sweating miserable days coming off benders decided to come calling when I was happy last week. Too happy. Riding and then at the beach with my girls. How dare I smile after all he did to try to break me? I took those calls, because that’s what a wife does. I’m still his wife. I’ve done everything to be a good one because deep down I thought it might change things. Less than a week later, I was sent to the hospital and couldn’t reach him. That’s not a real man. That’s not a country boy and certainly no cowboy. Not a husband I’ll ever take back because I was scared and he was gone. Again.”

Keith Urban is going to release his latest CD, ”Graffiti U”, on vinyl on July 27th.

Us Weekly claims Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have vowed to continue to keep their relationship a secret. A source tells the website; “Joe has really showed her a different lifestyle and the value of privacy. She’s the happiest she’s ever been. They have vowed to keep their relationship to themselves. They’ve done everything they can to keep it that way.”

Chris Lane tells Glamour Magazine that he’s a neat freak. “I’m actually a crazy neat freak, so I’m on top of my game when it comes to that. I guess I’d say maybe I should change my sheets more often. But I can cook and clean really well!”

Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay tells People Magazine that Dan Smyers is more like a brother than a bandmate. “We complete the missing pieces that each other have and we’re able to bounce energy off of each other. If you’re by yourself and you’re traveling the world, it can get really tiring, but we get to do that with our best friends.”