Miranda Laying Low in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Life & Style Weekly Magazine claims Miranda Lambert has stepped out of the spotlight to focus on bettering yourself. A source tells the magazine; “Miranda has taken a step back from the spotlight to focus on herself. She’ll claim that she doesn’t really care what people think of her, but underneath the tough exterior, all the cruel comments get to her. She’s taking a timeout to reflect on her life and what the future holds. Miranda decided to take a break from men, instead of doing what she usually does, jumping from one guy to the next. In some ways, Miranda’s reached the point where she feels that going public with a man is a recipe for disaster. Miranda’s figuring out how to attract the right kind of love, with the help of books and insight groups like the Manifestation Miracle program. She’s lying low, but she’s not hiding. Miranda has a whole new outlook on life. She’s all about inner strength now, and she’s in a very good place.”

Midland’s Cameron Duddy tells GQ magazine that the band doesn’t dress conservatively. “We’ve always been individuals before this band and we’ve always dressed as an extension of ourselves, that’s all it is. We’re not accountants.”

Riley Green tells HollywoodLife.com that “There Was This Girl” was inspired by all of the dumb things he has done to impress women. “Me and a buddy of mine, a songwriter in Nashville … we started talking about all the dumber things that we’ve done in our lives, and the excuse we kept coming up with was … there was this girl. It sounded like a song. I like conversation titles like that too, you know? A lot of stories start out like that.”

Michael Ray tells Entertainment Focus that his biggest musical influence was his grandfather. “He taught my whole family how to play guitar and threw our family band together. I believe that my musical journey … was planted back in the early 1970s when my dad was learning guitar from my grandfather. That would later on become my family’s band, which would later on become me being a little kid standing up there.”

Jake Owen tells The Indianapolis Star that he doesn’t care how much money he makes. “People ask, ‘When did you feel like you really made it?’ I always answer, ‘The minute I got to play guitar on a bar stool in college. People listened, left me tips and gave me a free pitcher of beer. It’s such a fulfilling feeling. I still feel like the same guy. I’m still singing songs, just doing it for more people in bigger rooms.”

Luke Combs tells CMT that he regrets turning his back on country music when he was young. “I felt a little disenfranchised, I guess. I lived in the mountains, and everyone was singing songs about the beach. It was that era. I love that stuff when I’m at the beach, but not every day. So it meant that there were so many things I missed because I left. I missed the start of Dierks Bentley, the start of Brad Paisley, all that stuff. I was done with country when I was about 8 or 9 years old, around 1998.”