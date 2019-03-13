Miranda’s Mutt Nation in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Chase Rice tells People magazine that when he became comfortable in his own skin everything fell into place. “There is only one person who can sing my songs the way I’m going to sing them. I look at Thomas Rhett. There is only one person who can be him. There is only one person who can be Sam Hunt. There is only one person who can be Chase Rice and that’s me and when I realized that, it’s like a freedom that I have never felt.”

Riley Green tells Digital Journal that he’s always had a knack for songwriting.“Early on, songwriting was more of a hobby for me. Then, I started writing songs when I was 18 years old, and then when I got to college, I wrote songs about chasing girls around and staying out all night drinking. Now, it is a lot more about writing for my fans and what they relate to and what resonates with them.”

People magazine claims Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton and George Strait will all perform at the ACM Awards on April 7th.

Wide Open Country claims Miranda Lambert’s Muttnation Foundation has donated $150,000 to animal shelters across the U.S.. She says. “Music and rescue animals are the two driving forces in my life and I’m so fortunate that the success I’ve had with my music allows me to help shelter animals more than I dreamed possible. MuttNation’s 10-year milestone is amazing and what we’ve been able to accomplish gets better every year. Just in this past year, alone, we helped 1,776 shelter pets find their forever homes.”

Brett Young tells Songwriters Universe that he is inspired by his parents’ close relationship. “My parents have been together almost 40 years, and whenever my mom’s out of town for women’s retreat for church or whatever, it’s still hard for [my dad] to sleep in her bed. What a cool concept for everybody, but how much cooler that it’s my parents and that after almost 40 years of marriage, they still feel that way about each other?”