Miranda’s Ultimatum And Brett’s Dog Anniversary In Today’s Nashville Insider

Radar Online claims Miranda Lambert has given her married boyfriend, Evan Felker, an ultimatum … either tour with her or reconcile with his wife. A source tells the website; “Evan cannot be with Staci or Miranda will kick him off the tour. The ball is in Evan’s court. Staci believes there is nothing more she can do to move the process. Evan is hoping that his wife will still be here when the tour is over.”

Kenny Chesney’s song “Get Along” has become his 30th number #1 hit.

New Idea magazine claims Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are open to having another child. A source tells the Australian magazine; ”Nicole and Keith are broodier than ever, all they do is talk about having another baby – it’s insane! They’ve both made no secret of their desire to have another bub – especially Nicole – and those feelings are just getting stronger and stronger as time goes on. When they were reminiscing about Sunday’s 10th birthday recently, they started talking again about exploring options to have another baby. They’re open to anything and everything at this point, but just know that they’d love another baby. Having baby number three would be a dream come true for Keith and Nicole. Nicole has made no secret of wanting more children in the past, admitting that every month she would ‘hope to be pregnant’.”

Eric Paslay and his wife, Natalie, are expecting their first child together.

Brett Eldredge recently celebrated his second anniversary as a ‘doggie dad’. He Instagrammed: “2 years ago today, this lil’ fella @edgarboogie came into my life. He was covered in fleas so I gave him a bath. He was scared to death. I was scared to death. He cried all night for several nights next to my bed. We quickly bonded in such an amazing way and he became my partner in crime. Though I swore I’d never say it, I guess it’s true, I’m a dog dad, and I’m so happy I get to have this guy along for this crazy ride.”

Scotty McCreery and his family are going to appear on Celebrity Family Feud on Sunday, August 5th. They will battle SNL star Chris Kattan and his family.

Carrie Underwood just celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary. She tells Glamour Magazine that she still remembers her first kiss with her husband, Mike Fisher. “Our first real date was on New Year’s Eve, and our first kiss was when the ball dropped. We were in front of people, and he’s not a big PDA guy. I figured I’ll go in for it because he can’t leave me hanging, right? So I made him kiss me in public.”