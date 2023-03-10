Miss Northeast Texas USA Visits StarCountry 95-9 Morning Show

Sarah Underwood, Miss Northeast Texas USA visited Star Country 95-9’s Morning Show host Luke Wyldmon Friday morning. She’s a contestant in the Miss Texas USA competion. A graduate of Winnsboro HS in 2022, Sarah is currently a student at Texas A&M-Commerce where she’s majoring in Biological Sciences with an emphasis on Dental. She’s active in “Feed My Starving Children” and “Handicapable Rodeo”. She’s a past Queen of Autumn Trails and is active in Women’s Heart Health. Cole Scoggins will be presenting a free concert on Saturday March 18 from 7-10 at the Corner Grub House in Sulphur Springs to raise money for her appearance in the Miss Texas USA competition.