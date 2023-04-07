Missing Everman Child Now Presumed Dead

The investigation into the disappearance of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez transitioned to a death investigation Thursday as police say the missing boy is likely deceased. Everman Chief of Police C.W. Spencer said investigators have ruled out other possibilities about what may have happened to the boy. Organized searches to find the boy’s body have already begun in areas near the home and will continue in the coming days, but he did not have specific locations to share. The boy’s mother, step-father and siblings have left the country for Turkey and are now believed to be in India.