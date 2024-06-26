ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Paris Regional Health Header
Header Mowers Header 2024
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022

Missing Gladewater Teen

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office wants to bring a teenage girl home safely after friends last saw her on Thursday. According to a release, the sheriff’s office seeks information on 17-year-old Halo Faith Bumstead’s whereabouts. Bumstead is described as 5 foot 7 inches, biracial, and has ear and tongue piercings. Officials said friends last saw her near 100 Home Place Circle near Gladewater. The sheriff’s office said she was reportedly wearing light blue shorts and a white shirt with dark blue pinstripes.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved