Missing Gladewater Teen

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office wants to bring a teenage girl home safely after friends last saw her on Thursday. According to a release, the sheriff’s office seeks information on 17-year-old Halo Faith Bumstead’s whereabouts. Bumstead is described as 5 foot 7 inches, biracial, and has ear and tongue piercings. Officials said friends last saw her near 100 Home Place Circle near Gladewater. The sheriff’s office said she was reportedly wearing light blue shorts and a white shirt with dark blue pinstripes.