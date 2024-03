Friends reported Roderick “Rod” Jackson, 28, of Greenville, missing since early January. They found him dead on Saturday in neighboring Delta County. A person contacted Delta County Sheriff’s Office Saturday around 8:00 am about a person in the middle of Sulphur River Creek off FM-1531. The investigation is active, and anyone with any information about Jackson’s disappearance or subsequent death should contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 395-2146.