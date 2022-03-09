Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Missing Lamar County Woman

 

The family of a 40-year-old Paris woman has  notified authorities that she is missing and they are concerned about her welfare. Jennifer Dozier has been missing since about 3pm on Tuesday. She was last seen driving a white 2018 GMC Terrain SUV with two car seats in the back, license plate RJZ4860. Dozier is 5’ 2” and was last seen wearing black yoga pants and an olive-colored shirt with a black leather jacket. Anyone with information should contact the Paris PD at 903-784-6688, the Lamar County SO at 903-737-2400 or any law enforcement agency. She is not wanted for any crime.

