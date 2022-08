Caitlyn Rose Case

The OSBI has joined in the investigation of a missing Louisiana woman. Thirty-three-year-old Caitlyn Rose Case left Louisiana on August 4, and her family says they lost contact with her while she was traveling on Hwy 271 between Paris and Hugo. They found her vehicle Friday along the banks of the Kiamichi River south of Fort Towson. Caitlyn Case is 5′5″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.