Ronnie Toon

McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office

McCurtain County authorities have been seeking a man missing since late last week. Friends last saw 29-year-old Ronnie Toon was last seen at about 2:00 am Thursday in Hochatown and officially reported him missing Friday evening. They recovered his vehicle in the narrows at Mount Fork River. Toon is 6′2″ and weighs 170 pounds, has black hair, green/blue eyes, and searches were using horseback, aircraft, and drones.