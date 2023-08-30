Missing Mt Pleasant Woman Found

Early Tuesday Afternoon, Titus County Precinct 2 Constable Ray Barrett received a call that an elderly female had wandered off from her residence, and her family could not locate her. Several, including the Mid-America Flight Museum, went to the air in the search. Within fifty-five minutes of the initial call, Pilot Kelly Mahon spotted the missing woman lying in deep grass in a nearby field and signaled responders on the ground to her location. She was found safe, but due to the heat and conditions, emergency personnel checked