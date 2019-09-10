Missing Paris Children Found Alive and Well

Release by Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley

Three children, ages 13, 10 and 11, the subject of a CPS investigation and unauthorized removal from the temporary custody of their grandmother were found earlier this afternoon. A witness reported seeing the children at 3:03 PM in the area of an attorney’s office in downtown Paris and notified police. Officers found the children and their parents at an attorney’s office. It was reported that the parents were seeking legal representation. Child Protective Investigators arrived on scene with a writ of attachment for the children. The children were released to CPS.

Investigation will continue regarding the interference with child custody on the parents, Kevin and Mary Alice Smith.