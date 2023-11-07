Missing Sulphur Springs Teen

Sulphur Springs PD Facebook Page

Sulphur Springs police are asking the public to check for any security cameras that may have Rodriguez walking in the area of 1000 blk. Mulberry street from 2:30 am – 5:30 am this morning.

The Police Department is seeking the publics assistance in locating 18 year old David Rodriguez. Rodriguez left his home on 1000 blk. of Mulberry St. sometime during the night. Rodriguez was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket and brown leather boots. He is approximately 5’8″ tall, 160 lbs., brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please contact the Sulphur Springs Police Department at 903-885-7602.