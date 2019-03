The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Hanna Mechelle Rawson, 16. Friends last saw Hanna at home Sunday (Mar 10). She is 5’6 and weighs about 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo that says “granny” on her left wrist and a tattoo of sunrise on her ankle, according to a news release from BCSO. She is known to frequent area motels. Please notify Bowie County Sheriff’s Office if you know of her whereabouts.