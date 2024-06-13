Header Mowers Header 2024
Mark Patrick Header 2020
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Paris Regional Health Header
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Missing Thunderstorms Yet?

Are you missing getting to complain about the thunderstorms? Be patient. A ridge will eventually settle over the southeast of the U.S. Once there. We will see tropical moisture surge into the Lower Mississippi Valley next week. It will bring the return of a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms that will begin on Monday and possibly linger through all of next week. There is still some uncertainty as to where the heaviest rain will fall. The Blend of Models still shows the heaviest rain will fall over the southern part of the ArkLaTex, where 10-day rainfall totals could exceed 1-2.”  Amounts will likely be well below 1″ over the northern two-thirds of the area. Severe weather will likely not be much of a concern.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved