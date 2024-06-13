Missing Thunderstorms Yet?

Are you missing getting to complain about the thunderstorms? Be patient. A ridge will eventually settle over the southeast of the U.S. Once there. We will see tropical moisture surge into the Lower Mississippi Valley next week. It will bring the return of a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms that will begin on Monday and possibly linger through all of next week. There is still some uncertainty as to where the heaviest rain will fall. The Blend of Models still shows the heaviest rain will fall over the southern part of the ArkLaTex, where 10-day rainfall totals could exceed 1-2.” Amounts will likely be well below 1″ over the northern two-thirds of the area. Severe weather will likely not be much of a concern.