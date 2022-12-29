Young Title Company Header
Mississippi Inmates Believed To Be In West Texas

Traverro Mcelroy, Tyler Charles Payne
Hinds County Sheriff ( Courtesy KLTV)

Two escaped inmates from Mississippi who left a stolen van in Lake Fork Sunday were spotted between Dallas and Abilene. Cisco police officers tried to make contact with a silver Toyota Camry, which had a white man and black man inside. The vehicle evaded officers and headed westbound on Interstate 20 from Cisco.   The driver matched the description of one of the Mississippi inmates, but officers didn’t get a good enough look at the black occupant to get an identification. Payne had also previously escaped from the Choctaw County Jail.

