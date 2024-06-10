Sandlin Header 2022
Mixing Plant Fire In Idabel

Firefighters worked a fire in Idabel Sunday afternoon at the Red River Mixing Plant. There are no reports of injuries. The Eagletown Volunteer Fire Department stated they are waiting on standby in case Broken Bow firefighters request help. The rubber manufacturing plant is located on Northwest Lincoln Road near Texas Street. The McCurtain Memorial Hospital advised Idabel residents, especially those with breathing problems, to stay inside with closed doors and windows.

