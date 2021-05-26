" /> Mobile Vaccine Delivery – EastTexasRadio.com
Mobile Vaccine Delivery

2 hours ago

Groups of five people or more can now request a mobile Covid vaccine clinic in their neighborhood. The Texas Division of Emergency Management says they want to make it as easy as possible for people to get the vaccine at a location that they trust. Members of the Texas National Guard can administer the vaccine to people in homes, apartments, businesses and restaurants. People who have a group of five or more who want the vaccine can schedule a mobile clinic by calling the state’s Mobile Vaccine Program Hotline  at 844-90-texas.

