Mobile Vaccine Delivery

Groups of five people or more can now request a mobile Covid vaccine clinic in their neighborhood. The Texas Division of Emergency Management says they want to make it as easy as possible for people to get the vaccine at a location that they trust. Members of the Texas National Guard can administer the vaccine to people in homes, apartments, businesses and restaurants. People who have a group of five or more who want the vaccine can schedule a mobile clinic by calling the state’s Mobile Vaccine Program Hotline at 844-90-texas.