Adriana Martinez Reyes

The Oklahoma County Jail shows Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence and Assault and Battery. Reyes is the mother of the Uvalde school gunman. Her bond is $1,000. Reyes now resides in southwest Oklahoma City, and it was the second time this week that police visited Reyes at the same address following a domestic disturbance. Police were called to the home again on Wednesday after Reyes threatened to kill a man.