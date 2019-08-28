Momoa’s Elevator Adventure in Today’s Hollywood Gossip Report

The Daily Mail claims Jason Momoa, his dog and his friends were trapped in a hotel elevator earlier this week in Vancouver, Canada. Jason drank beer and ate M&M’s as hotel staffers rushed to fix the problem. He and his friends were unable to escape from the elevator through the ceiling. Jason’s dog took a nap during the drama. Jason’s stunt team even arrived at the hotel and attempted to free him.

Perez Hilton and New Idea magazine claim Liam Hemsworth has been getting over his breakup with Miley Cyrus with support from singer Delta Goodrem. A source tells the news outlets, “They’ve spoken a fair bit recently and they go way back. He just wants to surround himself with people like Delta, people who make him feel good about himself and have good energy.”

TMZ says Mama June has left her Hampton, Georgia home in favor of living in an RV. A full dumpster is still sitting outside of her home. Honey Boo Boo is now living with her sister, Pumpkin. Mama June and her boyfriend, Geno, still must stand trial for crack possession.

The NY Post says Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson was recently performing at the University of Central Florida when he screamed at students for using their smartphones during his show. He is quoted as saying, “You were the one filming. That’s right, we’re embarrassing. That’s why he world is going to end in 25 years. I meant it that way, idiots. You should grow up. It says no phones. … You’re just supposed to just like behave. I have to have my boy patrol you guys like you’re five years old? That’s embarrassing. You should grow up, Where’s the next generation? … Don’t you want your parents to be proud of you? … Now we’ll continue.”

Simon Cowell tells Best magazine that his weight loss is due to exercise and a new diet rather than lap band surgery. ”People have said: “Oh, he’s had a gastric band fitted”- but I haven’t. If I had, I would admit to it. This diet is all about what you put into your body. I met this doctor in LA and he told me my diet was appalling and I had to cut out fatty foods and certain drinks. I could see the difference. Cutting out sugar made a massive difference. The first few weeks were difficult, but then I actually stopped craving sugar. I had also found a brilliant gluten-free beer, which helps. The hardest part is when I see Eric eat pizza in front of me. That’s really tough.”

Brobible claims James Safechuck and Wade Robson, the men accusing Michael Jackson of inappropriate behavior in the documentary “Leaving Neverland”, have released statements about Dave Chappelle questioning their credibility in his new Netflix comedy special, ”Sticks and Stones.”

Safechuck says, “I’m heartbroken for all those children who look to see how they will be received when they finally find the courage to speak out about their sexual abuse. I just want to reach out to other survivors and let them know that we can’t let this type of behavior silence us. Together we are strong.”

Robson’s attorney, Vince Finaldi says, “Although Mr. Chappelle is entitled to his opinions, however misinformed they may be, it’s unfortunate that he has chosen to use his platform to shame sexual abuse victims, and spread his ignorance of sexual abuse and the way it is perpetrated upon children, in an attempt to resurrect his career.”

The Daily Mail claims Kaley Cuoco has slashed the selling price of her Los Angeles mansion by $1 million. She is asking $5.95 million for the Tarzana, California estate. Kaley bought the home from Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom after they broke up. It has seven bedrooms, a library, a movie theater, a fire pit, an outdoor kitchen and a pool and spa

Radar Online claims Tori Spelling’s husband, Dean McDermott, has her name tattooed on his groin area. The website quotes him as saying, “It says, ‘Tori’s’. I just thought it would be really cool. I’ve surprised her with tattoo’s before. She loved it.”

Aaron Paul tells the NY Times that he couldn’t speak after reading the script for the new Breaking Bad movie, ”El Camino”. ”I couldn’t speak for a good 30, 60 seconds. I was just lost in my thoughts,” he said of first reading the script’s contents.As the guy who played the guy, I was so happy that Vince [Gilligan, creator] wanted to take me on this journey.”

The Miami Herald claims Prince’s estate is taking over the management of Paisley Park Studios in Minnesota. Graceland Holdings, which operates Elvis’s tourist attraction in Memphis, was managing the property as a museum. Prince’s estate says they are taking over because of financial reasons.