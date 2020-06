Monday 06.29 COVID Report for Lamar County

As of Monday ,Lamar County has been notified of an additional 16 COVID-19 cases: 13 year old female, 21 year old male, 21 year old male, 22 year old male, 23 year old male, 23 year old female, 25 year old female, 29 year old female, 42 year old male, 50 year old female, 51 year old female, 57 year old female, 66 year old male, 68 year old male, 73 year old female, and a ? year old female (age will be updated tomorrow).

13 Total COVID-19 related deaths- 9 deaths are associated with Paris Healthcare Center , 1 death associated with Stillhouse and 3 deaths are unrelated.