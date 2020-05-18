Monday Sports

Phyllis George

Phyllis George, born and raised in Denton, a former Miss America who became a mainstay on CBS Football broadcasts on Sundays has died at the age of 70 of a blood disorder. She appeared with Brent Musburger, Irv Cross, and Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder. She was the first woman to co-host a network sports program. George remained on the schedule for three seasons and went on to do many things on TV and beyond, including becoming the first Lady of Kentucky.

Broward County Jail Sunday released NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar, a day after surrendering on felony charges stemming from a cookout at a Miramar home. Baker posted a $200,000 bond after a Zoom hearing with Broward Circuit Judge Michael Davis. They charged the New York Giants defender with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in the Wednesday incident. They charged Dunbar with four felony counts of armed robbery. The Seattle Seahawks player posted a $100,000 bond.

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested during a traffic stop in the Houston area and charged with drunken driving and illegally carrying a handgun, authorities said. Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies pulled Oliver over Saturday after receiving reports around 9:00 pm, driving recklessly in a construction area north of the city while towing an ATV on a trailer.

PGA

Rory McIlroy delivered the money shot Sunday as live golf returned to television for a Skins game that revealed plenty of rust and raised more than $5 million for COVID-19 relief funds. McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, who had not won a skin since the sixth hole, had a chance to win the final six skins worth $1.1 million on the last hole at Seminole in the Tailor-made Driving Relief exhibition. Both missed, and they returned to the par-3 17th for a closest-to-the-pin contest.

HIGH SCHOOL

Taryanna “Mawmaw” McNary signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Coastal Bend College, a Division I junior college located in Beeville, Texas. She was the Lady Tiger’s second in rebounds and blocks with an injury-plagued senior year.

Honey Grove ISD, named a Pattonville native and North Lamar graduate, Carley Price, as its new softball coach for the Lady Warriors.

Summer travel ball and other local leagues are waiting for the Texas Governor’s announcement to “Play Ball” today.