Monday’s Sports

MLB

COVID postpones the Marlins-Orioles and Phillies-Yankees games after an outbreak. The Marlins used the facilities last at the Yankees ballpark.

The World Series champion Washington Nationals stood six feet apart along the first baseline and watched while they raised their banner commemorating their title. Then they took a knee alongside the New York Yankees in a call for social justice. Star slugger Juan Soto wasn’t there — he was flagged hours before the first pitch for COVID-19. Neither, of course, were any fans. Major League Baseball returned to action this weekend with a flourish of highs and lows. MLB attempts to play a 60-game regular season amid a coronavirus pandemic still plaguing much of the United States.

It’s different at the ballpark. Colorado robs Texas of a home run in the first inning, and all you hear is the dugout. The tee-ball field in your hometown has more noise without parents. They are all setting six feet apart. Globe Life Field isn’t baseball. Lance Lynn recorded nine strikeouts, and Rougned Odor’s RBI double in the sixth inning was the only offense in the Texas Rangers’ 1-0 win over Colorado in the first-ever game at Globe Life Field. The Rockies won both exhibition games in the Rangers’ new ballpark, but only tallied three hits and left 19 men on base.

Houston Astros’ ace Justin Verlander will miss time because of a strained right forearm, but he’s disputing a report that he’s finished this year.

ASC

The ASC Council of Presidents made the announcement Friday. Fall sports of football, cross country, soccer, and volleyball are all affected. Still, individual institutions are not restricted from the non-conference competition as long as they conduct them by Division III legislation and institution, local, state, and federal public health guidelines.

LSC

The Lone Star Conference will push back the start of fall sports. At the NCAA DII level, the LSC announced Friday afternoon that their fall sports schedules would start no earlier than Sept. 21. It affects Texas A&M Commerce with football, cross country, and women’s soccer.