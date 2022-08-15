Monday’s Sports

Double First Base

MLB

Sunday

Astros (75-41) 6 – Athletics (41-74) 3

Rangers (51-63) 5 – Mariners (63-54) 3

Monday

Athletics at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

Astros at Chicago White Sox at 7:10 pm

The Houston Astros held the Uvalde Strong Day at Minute Maid Park. The Astros gave away thousands of tickets to the game to Uvalde residents. Along with giving away tickets, the team bussed 500 residents on ten buses from Uvalde for a unique gameday experience. During the game, fans could purchase Uvalde Strong t-shirts, with all proceeds going to Uvalde Strong efforts.

NBA

The NBA will honor the legacy of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell by retiring his No. 6 jersey for all 30 teams, according to the league and the National Basketball Players Association. Russell becomes the first player in NBA history to have his jersey retired leaguewide.

COLLEGE

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel gave the go-ahead last Thursday for teams to begin experimenting with a double first base next season. The base, used in amateur leagues and during the Olympics, is twice the standard size, with half in the field of play for the first baseman and half in the base path for the runner. In theory, the oversized bag would cut down on collisions.

Northeast Texas Community College Athletics is moving to digital tickets for the upcoming 2022-2023 sports seasons. To help their fan experience, Eagle Athletics is now working with Hometown Tickets to provide online ticket sales. Patrons can download the Hometown Tickets App to their mobile device, scan a QR Code at the gate, or visit the athletics website to purchase tickets at www.ntcceagles.com.

HIGH SCHOOL

Sulphur Springs Wildcats football had their scrimmage opener, falling to Lindale 28-17 last Friday. The home game was a 21-0 halftime deficit for Sulphur Springs, with the second half picking up speed for the Wildcats. Sulphur Springs forced several punts on defense, allowing only one score in four drives for Lindale.

Mt Pleasant scrimmaged Pleasant Grove at Sam Parker after hosting meet the Tigers Thursday evening. The annual event introduced football, cross-country, volleyball, and student trainers with the Goin’ Gold Band, color guard, cheerleaders, and Tiger Dolls.

SUMMER LEAGUE

Lancaster Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting and killing a youth football league coach on Saturday evening. It occurred before 9:00 Sunday night at Lancaster Community Park. Police named Yaqub Salik Talib as the suspect in the shooting and issued a warrant for his arrest. Talib is the brother of former NFL player Aquib Talib. Reportedly, the coaching staff and officiating crew had gotten into a disagreement that turned physical. During the fight, one of the people involved fired a gun and struck Mike Hickman, a coach, later pronounced deceased at a local hospital. Police are looking for Talib.