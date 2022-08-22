Monday’s Sports

MLB

Sunday

Astros (78-45) 5 – Braves (75-48) 4

Rangers (55-66) 7 – Twins (62-57) 0

Monday

Rangers at Minneapolis Twins 6:10 pm

Astros Idle waiting for the Rangers to finish so they can host the Twins

NFL

Packers (1-1) 20 – Saints (0-2) 10

Texans (2-0) 24 – Rams (1-1) 20

Cowboys (1-1) 32 – Chargers (0-2) 18

KaVontae Turpin is making the most of his first chance to make a National Football League roster. The Dallas wide receiver became the first player in nine seasons to have kickoff and punt return touchdowns in the same game, leading the Cowboys to a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

GOLF

Tom Weiskopf’s golf skill went far beyond his 16 victories on the PGA Tour and his lone major in the British Open. He was candid, often outspoken, and consistently accurate in the television booth. He found even greater success designing golf courses. Laurie Weiskopf said Tom worked last week at The Club at Spanish Peaks and attended a legacy luncheon at the signature club where he developed “The Legacy: Tom’s Ten,” a collection of his ten favorite par 3s. According to his wife, Weiskopf died Saturday at his home in Big Sky, Montana, at 79. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2020.

COLLEGE

When Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced the creation of the Ring of Honor in 2012, he stated the school would reserve it for “the best of the best” in Red Raider football history. Since then, Texas Tech has inducted seven Red Raider greats into its most prestigious club, with one more set to join this fall as Patrick Mahomes II will be formally enshrined in the Ring of Honor on Oct. 28 during a ceremony on campus. His name will later be unveiled on the West Stadium Building of Jones AT&T Stadium the following day when Texas Tech hosts Baylor.

HIGH SCHOOL

East Texas sees a decline in referees for all levels of sports. As seen throughout all of Texas, games are in dire need of more officials. Football needs to increase more than others because the game calls for five to seven officials each. Many officials are not joining or returning to the game because of commitment to the schedule. “Football game schedule is Thursday afternoon, Friday night football, Thursday afternoon sub-varsity, and Monday night meetings and training that we go through. So there’s a commitment there,” said the President of the Tyler chapter of the Texas Association of Officials (TASO). Another reason people leave the job is opposing feedback coaches, players, and fans say on and off the field.