MLB

Sunday

Astros (82-47) 3 – Orioles (67-60) 1

Tigers (50-78) 9 – Rangers 58-69) 8

Tuesday

Astros at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

Jury selection is to start this morning in the sexual assault trial of former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland. The state is accusing him of sexually assaulting a child when he lived in the Denton County town of Bartonville. The victim told investigators the assault happened from 2004 to 2006, but they didn’t report the incident until 2019. Wetteland pitched for the Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and is a member of the team’s hall of fame.

On Sunday, a mint-condition Mickey Mantle baseball card went for $12.6 million, blasting the record books as the most ever paid for sports memorabilia. Moreover, it happened in a market that has grown exponentially more lucrative in recent years.

NFL

Friday

Cowboys (2-1) 27 – Seahawks (0-3) 26

Saints (1-2) 27 – Chargers (0-3) 10

PGA

Rory McIlroy’s four majors, 30 wins on four continents, and two years at No. 1 improved Sunday. McIlroy is the most vital voice and staunchest defender of the PGA Tour in its battle against Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Sunday, McIlroy rallied from a six-shot deficit and closed with a 4-under 66 to become the first three-time winner of the FedEx Cup.

COLLEGE

According to reports, after a long fall camp quarterback battle, Head Coach Jimbo Fisher has named Haynes King Texas A&M’s starting quarterback.

HIGH SCHOOL

Football Scores

Alba-Golden 55 – Detroit 0

Celina 45 – Paris 14

Cooper 32 – Grand Saline 18

Daingerfield 14 – Gladewater 13

Edgewood 41 – Commerce 14

Gilmer 51 – TY Chapel Hill 27

Hooks 17 – Harmony 14

James Bowie 14 – Como-Pickton 8

Marshall 40 – Tyler Lions 29

Mart 54 – Chisum 0

Mt Pleasant 22 – Pittsburg 16

Mt Vernon 48 – Quinlan Ford 28

Prairiland 41 – Big Sandy 7

Queen City 38 – Rivercrest 28

Rains 24 – Lone Oak 14

Sulphur Springs 21 – Jacksonville 6

Van 28 – Pine Tree 14

Winnsboro 52 – Paul Pewitt 29

Wolfe City 37 – Leonard 28