Monday’s Sports

NFL

Sunday

Saints (1-0) 27 – Falcons (0-1) 26

Colts (0-0-1) 20 – Texans (0-0-1) 20

Buccaneers (1-0) 19 – Cowboys (0-1) 3

Monday

Broncos at Seattle Seahawks 7:15 pm

As if Sunday night’s embarrassing 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn’t bad enough, the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback is about to miss time with the team. Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones told some media members after the game that Dak Prescott will need hand surgery to repair a 4th quarter injury. Cowboys’ backup quarterback Cooper Rush finished the game but was ineffective against the Tampa Bay defense. Prescott’s outage could leave the Cowboys looking for a veteran quarterback to fill in until Dak can rejoin the team. At No. 6 is Texas A&M, Oklahoma is 7, Baylor is 9, Oklahoma State 11, and Houston is 25.

MLB

Sunday

Astros (90-50) 12 – Angels (61-79) 4

Rangers (60-79) 4 – Blue Jays (78-61) 1

Monday

Rangers at Miami Marlins 12:10 pm

Astros at Detroit Tigers 5:50 pm

US OPEN

At age 19, Carlos Alcaraz is now a US Open champion and the No. 1 player in men’s tennis.

HIGH SCHOOL

Cooper Reid is Troup’s junior football player. They took Reid to the hospital Friday night after a head injury against Buffalo. Reid is also the treasurer for Troup Ag and a member of the school’s bass fishing team.

Alba-Golden 52 – Clarksville 14

Atlanta 34 – New Boston 8

Beckville 51- Harmony 29

Bonham 32 – North Lamar 22

Campbell 46 – Fruitvale 0

Celeste 38 – Wolfe City 24

Cooper 73 – Lone Oak 18

Cumby 24 – Mercy Prep 0

Gilmer 50 – Paris 7

Gladewater 47 – Spring Hill 14

Grand Saline 21 – Rains 0

Hallsville 34 – Sulphur Springs 21

Jefferson 24 – DeKalb 14

Kilgore 20 – Pine Tree 14

Lenoard 25 – Hughes Springs 22

Liberty-Eylau 14 – Mt Pleasant 12

Lindale 30 – Van 27

Longview 69 – Tyler Legacy 0

Marshall 44 – Henderson 7

Mt Vernon 42 – Paul Pewitt 38

New Diana 23 – Ore City 7

Queen City 51 – Como-Pickton 6

Tatum 42 – Pittsburg 28

Texas High 46 – Benton LA 35

Timpson 54 – Daingerfield 28

TY Chapel Hill 69 – Greenville 20

West Rusk 45 – Mineola 13

Winnsboro 41 – Hooks 27