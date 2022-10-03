Monday’s Sports

NFL
Sunday
Vikings (3-1) 28 – Saints (1-3) 25
Cowboys (3-1) 25 – Commanders (1-3) 10
Chargers (2-2) 34 – Texans (0-3) 24
Monday
Rams (2-1) at Santa Clara with 49ers (1-2) 7:15 pm ESPN
Cooper Rush again filled in for Dak Prescott, throwing a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup in the receiver’s 2022 debut as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 25-10 on Sunday.
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year. Bradshaw said on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery. “As of today, I am bladder cancer free,” Bradshaw said. The 74-year-old then said he found a tumor in his neck earlier this year, and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of malignant skin cancer. MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston treated him for that. Bradshaw, from Shreveport, played his entire career (1970-83) with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won four Super Bowls.
MLB
Sunday
Astros (104-55) 3 – Rays (86-73) 1
Angels (73-86) 8 – Rangers (66-92) 3
Monday
Yankees at Arlington Rangers 6:05 pm
Phillies at Houston Astros 7:10 pm
NHL
Monday
Avalanche (1-2) at Dallas Stars (1-2) 7:00 pm
NBA
Sunday
Rockets (1-0) 134 – Spurs (0-1) 96
Monday
Thunder at Denver Nuggets 8:00 pm
COLLEGE
No. 2 Alabama (5-00 49 – No. 20 Arkansas (3-2) 26
No. 9 Oklahoma St (4-0) 36 – No. 16 Baylor (3-2) 25
Mississippi St (4-1) 42 – No 17 Texas A&M (3-2) 24
TCU (4-0) 55 – No. 18 Oklahoma (3-2) 24
No. 25 Kansas St. (4-1) 37 – Texas Tech (3-2) 28
HIGH SCHOOL
Friday
Arp 44 – Winona 18
Beckville 62 – Hawkins 6
Big Sandy 21 – Ore City 0
Campbell 59 – Trinidad 14
Carthage 69 – Brownsboro 13
Cooper 52 – Rivercrest 6
Daingerfield 56 – Hughes Springs 6
DeKalb 30 – New Boston 12
Frankston 45 – Union Grove 0
Grand Saline 27 – Edgewood 24
Harmony 45 – New Diana 10
Honey Grove 34 – Alba-Golden 20
Kilgore 56 – Jacksonville 7
Maud 22 – Iola 18
Mt Vernon 68 – Bonham 12
Pine Tree 49 – Nacogdoches 14
Quinlan Boles 34 – Como-Pickton 0
Redwater 31 – Paul Pewitt 24
Savoy 68 – Fruitvale 20
Texas High 48 – Mt Pleasant 27
TY Chapel Hill 42 – Palestine 21
Van 45 – Canton 0
Waskom 33 – Elysia Fields 6
Winnsboro 55 – Commerce 0