Monday’s Sports

NFL
Sunday
DeMarcus Lawrence returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown on the Rams’ opening drive, and Cooper Rush remained unbeaten as the Dallas Cowboys’ fill-in starter despite passing for just 102 yards over Los Angeles on Sunday.
Cowboys (4-1) 22 – Rams (2-3) 10
Saints (2-3) 39 – Seahawks (2-3) 32
Texans (1-3) 13 – Jaguars (2-3) 6
Monday
Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 7:15 pm ESPN
NBA
Sunday
Thunder (3-1) 144 – Maccabi 97
Pelicans (3-0) 111 – Spurs (0-3) 97
Monday
Rockets at Miami Heat 6:30 pm
MLB
Padres (89-73) 6 – Mets (101-61) 0
WWE
At the age of 30, WWE wrestling star Sara Lee is dead. However, Lee’s last Instagram post indicated she was feeling well enough to go to the gym after suffering from a sinus infection. The wrestler became famous after winning the WWE reality competition series “Tough Enough.” Lee married former WWE wrestler Westlin Blake and had three children together. Her family has not released information on her cause of death and has asked for privacy while they mourn.
NCAAF
Saturday
No. 7 Oklahoma St 41 – Texas Tech 31
No 1 Alabama 24 – Texas A&M 20
No. 17 TCU 38 – No. 19 Kansas 31
No. 22 Mississippi St 40 – Arkansas 17
HIGH SCHOOL
Anna 40 – Mabank 0
Atlanta 42 – Sabine 7
Aubrey 35 – Van Alstyne 14
Blue Ridge 37 – Lone Oak 6
Caddo Mills 58 – Dallas Lincoln 35
Carthage 49 – Canton 0
Clarksville 38 – Linden Kildare 8
Commerce 24 – Rains 21
Cooper 46 – Como Pickton 6
Crandall 62 – Greenville 36
Daingerfield 73 – New Diana 6
DeKalb 39 – Paul Pewitt 27
Detroit 36 – Cumby 32
Edgewood 56 – Troup 42
Frankston 61 – Big Sandy 20
Gilmer 35 – Pleasant Grove 14
Grand Saline 35 – Arp 13
Gunter 24 – Bells 14
Harleton 61 – Union Grove 6
Hallsville 29 – Nacogdoches 24
Harmony 34 – Elysian Fields 14
Hawkins 50 – Ore City 24
Hooks 41 – Chisum 7
Howe 34 – Leonard 3
Jefferson 42 – White Oak 13
Kaufman 34 – Paris 14
Kilgore 49 – Lindale 35
Lancaster 55 – Tyler Lions 9
Liberty Eylau 40 – Spring Hill 25
Longview 46 – Forney 7
Marshall 36 – Mt Pleasant 7
Nocona 25 – Whitewright 18
Pittsburg 31 – North Lamar 12
Pottsboro 55 – Bonham 14
Prairiland 28 – Redwater 16
Rockwall Heath 35 – Tyler Legacy 14
Simms 28 – Maud 22
Sulphur Springs 37 – Community 7
Sunnyvale 35 – Quinlan Ford 21
Tatum 28 – Gladewater 22
Terrell 55 – Denison 30
Tioga 55 – Tom Bean 30
TY Chapel Hill 62 – Jacksonville 21
Tyler Heat 45 – Fruitvale 0
Van 28 – Rusk 19
Waskom 56 – Queen City 19
Wills Point 28 – Dallas Roosevelt 22
Winnsboro 28 – Mt Vernon 14
Whitehouse 44 – Pine Tree 31
Wolfe City 24 – Alba Golden 14