Monday’s Sports

NFL

Sunday

DeMarcus Lawrence returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown on the Rams’ opening drive, and Cooper Rush remained unbeaten as the Dallas Cowboys’ fill-in starter despite passing for just 102 yards over Los Angeles on Sunday.

Cowboys (4-1) 22 – Rams (2-3) 10

Saints (2-3) 39 – Seahawks (2-3) 32

Texans (1-3) 13 – Jaguars (2-3) 6

Monday

Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 7:15 pm ESPN

NBA

Sunday

Thunder (3-1) 144 – Maccabi 97

Pelicans (3-0) 111 – Spurs (0-3) 97

Monday

Rockets at Miami Heat 6:30 pm

MLB

Padres (89-73) 6 – Mets (101-61) 0

WWE

At the age of 30, WWE wrestling star Sara Lee is dead. However, Lee’s last Instagram post indicated she was feeling well enough to go to the gym after suffering from a sinus infection. The wrestler became famous after winning the WWE reality competition series “Tough Enough.” Lee married former WWE wrestler Westlin Blake and had three children together. Her family has not released information on her cause of death and has asked for privacy while they mourn.

NCAAF

Saturday

No. 7 Oklahoma St 41 – Texas Tech 31

No 1 Alabama 24 – Texas A&M 20

No. 17 TCU 38 – No. 19 Kansas 31

No. 22 Mississippi St 40 – Arkansas 17

HIGH SCHOOL

Anna 40 – Mabank 0

Atlanta 42 – Sabine 7

Aubrey 35 – Van Alstyne 14

Blue Ridge 37 – Lone Oak 6

Caddo Mills 58 – Dallas Lincoln 35

Carthage 49 – Canton 0

Clarksville 38 – Linden Kildare 8

Commerce 24 – Rains 21

Cooper 46 – Como Pickton 6

Crandall 62 – Greenville 36

Daingerfield 73 – New Diana 6

DeKalb 39 – Paul Pewitt 27

Detroit 36 – Cumby 32

Edgewood 56 – Troup 42

Frankston 61 – Big Sandy 20

Gilmer 35 – Pleasant Grove 14

Grand Saline 35 – Arp 13

Gunter 24 – Bells 14

Harleton 61 – Union Grove 6

Hallsville 29 – Nacogdoches 24

Harmony 34 – Elysian Fields 14

Hawkins 50 – Ore City 24

Hooks 41 – Chisum 7

Howe 34 – Leonard 3

Jefferson 42 – White Oak 13

Kaufman 34 – Paris 14

Kilgore 49 – Lindale 35

Lancaster 55 – Tyler Lions 9

Liberty Eylau 40 – Spring Hill 25

Longview 46 – Forney 7

Marshall 36 – Mt Pleasant 7

Nocona 25 – Whitewright 18

Pittsburg 31 – North Lamar 12

Pottsboro 55 – Bonham 14

Prairiland 28 – Redwater 16

Rockwall Heath 35 – Tyler Legacy 14

Simms 28 – Maud 22

Sulphur Springs 37 – Community 7

Sunnyvale 35 – Quinlan Ford 21

Tatum 28 – Gladewater 22

Terrell 55 – Denison 30

Tioga 55 – Tom Bean 30

TY Chapel Hill 62 – Jacksonville 21

Tyler Heat 45 – Fruitvale 0

Van 28 – Rusk 19

Waskom 56 – Queen City 19

Wills Point 28 – Dallas Roosevelt 22

Winnsboro 28 – Mt Vernon 14

Whitehouse 44 – Pine Tree 31

Wolfe City 24 – Alba Golden 14