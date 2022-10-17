Monday’s Sports

Rookie Jeremy Pena’s solo home run

MLB

Saturday

G4 Phillies (3-1) 8 – Braves (1-3) 3

G3 Astros (3-0) 1 – Mariners 0 (18)

Rookie Jeremy Pena’s solo home run off Mariners reliever Penn Murfee provided the lone tally in Houston’s 1-0 victory that clinched a spot in the AL Championship Series for the sixth consecutive season. Never before had a postseason game gone scoreless for as long as Game 3. Its 18 innings tied a postseason record with three other games, and its six-hour, 22-minute run time was the third longest ever. The 42 combined strikeouts set a record. The four joint walks and zero errors exemplified that this wasn’t just a battle of offensive ineptitude but a clinic in run prevention.

Sunday

G4 Yankees (2-2) 4 – Guardians 2

Monday

Guardians at Brox Yankees 6:07 pm TBS

NFL

The Eagles stayed undefeated with a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. The Eagles held on after their 20-0 lead shrank to 20-17 early in the fourth quarter, improving to 6-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and went to the Super Bowl.

Sunday

Eagles (6-0) 26 – Cowboys (4-2) 17

Bengals (3-3) 30 – Saints (2-4) 26

Monday

Broncos at Inglewood against Chargers 7:15 pm ESPN

NHL

Saturday

Stars (2-0) 5 – Predators (2-2) 1

Monday

Jets at Dallas Stars 7:30 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

Saturday

TCU (6-0) 43 – No. 8 Oklahoma St (5-1) 40

Oklahoma (4-3) 52 – No. 19 Kansas (5-2) 42

No. 22 Texas (6-2) 24 – Iowa St (3-4) 21

Thirty-three unanswered points from the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team on Saturday night at Cowboy Stadium gave the Lions a 40-15 win over the McNeese Cowboys, and coach David Bailiff gets his 100th career win as a head coach. The Lions have won three games in a row, including two in Southland Conference, and are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the SLC. The Lions welcome Houston Christian next Saturday during Homecoming weekend, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Anna 42 – Kaufman 21

Beckville 62 – Ore City 7

Bells 82 – Blue Ridge 32

Bullard 29 – Canton 21

Carthage 49 – Rusk 0

Caddo Mills 7 – Quinlan Ford 6

Chisum 41 – Redwater 14

Clarksville 26 – Detroit 20

Community 35 – Paris 28

Daingerfield 54 – Elysian Fields 6

Dallas Lincoln 68 – Wills Point 30

DeKalb 61 – Prairiland 0

Edgewood 56 – Quitman 14

Frankston 22 – Hawkins 16

Gilmer 59 – Liberty-Eylau 20

Gladewater 22 – Sabine 13

Gunter 54 – Howe 21

Harleton 21 – Big Sandy 10

Harmony 52 – Queen City 0

Honey Grove 58 – Quinlan Boles 8

Hughes Springs 32 – New Diana 8

James Bowie 44 – Linden-Kildare 14

Jefferson 16 – Atlanta 8

Kilgore 42 – Henderson 21

Lancaster 56 – Forney 6

Leonard 41 – Lone Oak 21

Longview 49 – Nort Mesquite 19

Malakoff 77 – Eustace 0

Maud 49 – Cumby 0

McKinney North 53 – Lufkin 51

Mesquite Horn 24 – Tyler Legacy 16

Mesquite Poteet 29 – Greenville 27

Mineola 68 – Bonham 20

Mt Pleasant 45 – Nacogdoches 13

Mt Vernon 77 – Rains 27

New Boston 50 – Paul Pewitt 48

North Lamar 27 – Spring Hill 20

Overton 47 – Mt Enterprise 38

Palestine 55 – Jacksonville 52

Pottsboro 36 – Winnsboro 35

Pleasant Grove 35 – Pittsburg 0

Rivercrest 22 – Alba-Golden 20

Rockwall 63 – North Forney 14

Royse City 43 – Mesquite 38

Sulphur Springs 28 – Mabank 17

Tatum 46 – White Oak 14

Tenaha 43 – Alto 42

Terrell 49 – Princeton 13

Texas High 42 – Marshall 35

Timpson 70 – West Sabine 8

Troup 40 – Arp 15

Tyler Chapel Hill 79 – Lindale 45

Tyler Lions 21 – West Mesquite 0

Union Hill 65 – Dallas Lutheran 14

Van Alstyne 53 – Farmersville 10

West Rusk 38 – Grand Saline 35

Whitehouse 56 – Hallsville 42

Whitewright 40 – Tom Bean 6

Wolfe City 28 – Como-Pickton 6