Monday’s Sports

Rookie Jeremy Pena’s solo home run
MLB
Saturday
G4 Phillies (3-1) 8 – Braves (1-3) 3
G3 Astros (3-0) 1 – Mariners 0 (18)
Rookie Jeremy Pena’s solo home run off Mariners reliever Penn Murfee provided the lone tally in Houston’s 1-0 victory that clinched a spot in the AL Championship Series for the sixth consecutive season. Never before had a postseason game gone scoreless for as long as Game 3. Its 18 innings tied a postseason record with three other games, and its six-hour, 22-minute run time was the third longest ever. The 42 combined strikeouts set a record. The four joint walks and zero errors exemplified that this wasn’t just a battle of offensive ineptitude but a clinic in run prevention.
Sunday
G4 Yankees (2-2) 4 – Guardians 2
Monday
Guardians at Brox Yankees 6:07 pm TBS
NFL
The Eagles stayed undefeated with a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. The Eagles held on after their 20-0 lead shrank to 20-17 early in the fourth quarter, improving to 6-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and went to the Super Bowl.
Sunday
Eagles (6-0) 26 – Cowboys (4-2) 17
Bengals (3-3) 30 – Saints (2-4) 26
Monday
Broncos at Inglewood against Chargers 7:15 pm ESPN
NHL
Saturday
Stars (2-0) 5 – Predators (2-2) 1
Monday
Jets at Dallas Stars 7:30 pm ESPN+
COLLEGE
Saturday
TCU (6-0) 43 – No. 8 Oklahoma St (5-1) 40
Oklahoma (4-3) 52 – No. 19 Kansas (5-2) 42
No. 22 Texas (6-2) 24 – Iowa St (3-4) 21
Thirty-three unanswered points from the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team on Saturday night at Cowboy Stadium gave the Lions a 40-15 win over the McNeese Cowboys, and coach David Bailiff gets his 100th career win as a head coach. The Lions have won three games in a row, including two in Southland Conference, and are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the SLC. The Lions welcome Houston Christian next Saturday during Homecoming weekend, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 pm.
HIGH SCHOOL
Friday
Anna 42 – Kaufman 21
Beckville 62 – Ore City 7
Bells 82 – Blue Ridge 32
Bullard 29 – Canton 21
Carthage 49 – Rusk 0
Caddo Mills 7 – Quinlan Ford 6
Chisum 41 – Redwater 14
Clarksville 26 – Detroit 20
Community 35 – Paris 28
Daingerfield 54 – Elysian Fields 6
Dallas Lincoln 68 – Wills Point 30
DeKalb 61 – Prairiland 0
Edgewood 56 – Quitman 14
Frankston 22 – Hawkins 16
Gilmer 59 – Liberty-Eylau 20
Gladewater 22 – Sabine 13
Gunter 54 – Howe 21
Harleton 21 – Big Sandy 10
Harmony 52 – Queen City 0
Honey Grove 58 – Quinlan Boles 8
Hughes Springs 32 – New Diana 8
James Bowie 44 – Linden-Kildare 14
Jefferson 16 – Atlanta 8
Kilgore 42 – Henderson 21
Lancaster 56 – Forney 6
Leonard 41 – Lone Oak 21
Longview 49 – Nort Mesquite 19
Malakoff 77 – Eustace 0
Maud 49 – Cumby 0
McKinney North 53 – Lufkin 51
Mesquite Horn 24 – Tyler Legacy 16
Mesquite Poteet 29 – Greenville 27
Mineola 68 – Bonham 20
Mt Pleasant 45 – Nacogdoches 13
Mt Vernon 77 – Rains 27
New Boston 50 – Paul Pewitt 48
North Lamar 27 – Spring Hill 20
Overton 47 – Mt Enterprise 38
Palestine 55 – Jacksonville 52
Pottsboro 36 – Winnsboro 35
Pleasant Grove 35 – Pittsburg 0
Rivercrest 22 – Alba-Golden 20
Rockwall 63 – North Forney 14
Royse City 43 – Mesquite 38
Sulphur Springs 28 – Mabank 17
Tatum 46 – White Oak 14
Tenaha 43 – Alto 42
Terrell 49 – Princeton 13
Texas High 42 – Marshall 35
Timpson 70 – West Sabine 8
Troup 40 – Arp 15
Tyler Chapel Hill 79 – Lindale 45
Tyler Lions 21 – West Mesquite 0
Union Hill 65 – Dallas Lutheran 14
Van Alstyne 53 – Farmersville 10
West Rusk 38 – Grand Saline 35
Whitehouse 56 – Hallsville 42
Whitewright 40 – Tom Bean 6
Wolfe City 28 – Como-Pickton 6