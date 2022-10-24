Monday’s Sports

MLB
Sunday
G5 Phillies (4-1) 4 – Padres 3 Winner
G4 Astros (4-0) 6 – Yankees 5 Winner
The Astros won Game 4 of the ALCS 6-5 on Sunday night to punch their fourth ticket to the World Series since 2017.
Thursday
Phillies at Houston Astros TBA FOX
NFL
Sunday
Raiders (2-4) 38 – Texans (1-4) 20
Cowboys (5-2) 24 – Lions (1-5) 6
Ezekiel Elliott ran for two 1-yard touchdowns, and Dak Prescott threw for a score in his return from injury while the Dallas Cowboys leaned on their defense again in a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Monday
Bears at Foxboro against Patriots 7:15 pm ESPN
NBA
Sunday
Jazz (3-0) 122 – Pelicans (2-1) 121
Timberwolves (2-1) 116 – Thunder (0-3) 106
Monday
Jazz at Houston Rockets 7:00 pm
Spurs at Minneapolis Timberwolves 7:00 pm
NHL
Monday
Stars at Ottawa Senators 6:00 pm NHLPP/ESPN+
COLLEGE
Saturday
No. 8 TCU (7-0) 38 – No. 17 Kansas St (5-2) 28
No. 11 Oklahoma St. (3-1) 41 – No. 20 Texas (5-3) 34
No. 21 Cincinnati (6-1) 29 – SMU (3-4) 27
HIGH SCHOOL
Friday
Alba-Golden 20 – Como-Pickton 12
Alto 32 – Overton 29
Anna 41 – Community 7
Arp 41 – Quitman 6
Atlanta 32 – White Oak 15
Beckville 55 – Frankston 0
Bells 37 – Howe 14
Big Sandy 42 – Union Grove 0
Bullard 35 – Rusk 47
Carlisle 35 – Mt Enterprise 14
Canton 30 – Brownsboro 15
Carthage 64 – Center 28
Celeste 55 – Era 0
Celina 55 – Dallas Carter 13
Cooper 36 – Honey Grove 8
Cushing 23 – Tenaha 20
Daingerfield 48 – Queen City 12
DeKalb 30 – Chisum 0
Gilmer 42 – North Lamar 6
Grand Saline 42 – Winona 12
Gunter 84 – Lone Oak 0
Hallsville 45 – Pine Tree 44
Harleton 13 – Hawkins 6
Harmony 28 – Waskom 26
Hooks 41 – Redwater 7
Hughes Springs 34 – Elysian Fields 31
James Bowie 34 – Clarksville 32
Jefferson 42 – Gladewater 35
Kaufman 31 – Mabank 7
Kilgore 27 – Athens 7
Lindale 57 – Palestine 32
Longview 49 – McKinney North 7
Leonard 20 – Blue Ridge 14
Maud 47 – Detroit 6
Melissa 49 – Greenville 27
Mt Vernon 44 – Commerce 24
New Boston 56 – Prairiland 20
Pittsburg 61 – Spring Hill 14
Pleasant Grove 42 – Liberty-Eylau 15
Pottsboro 52 – Rains 7
Quinlan Ford 59 – Dallas Lincoln 58
Royse City 47 – Tyler Legacy 22
Sulphur Springs 21 – Paris 14
Sunnyvale 45 – Wills Point 0
Tatum 56 – Sabine 34
Texas High 23 – Nacogdoches 20
TY Chapel Hill 41 – Henderson 10
Van Alstyne 38 – Bridgeport 13
West Rusk 49 – Troup 29
Whitehouse 37 – Mt Pleasant 14
Whitewright 35 – Trenton 7
Winnsboro 39 – Mineola 36
Wolfe City 34 – Quinlan Boles 18