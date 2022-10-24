Monday’s Sports

MLB

Sunday

G5 Phillies (4-1) 4 – Padres 3 Winner

G4 Astros (4-0) 6 – Yankees 5 Winner

The Astros won Game 4 of the ALCS 6-5 on Sunday night to punch their fourth ticket to the World Series since 2017.

Thursday

Phillies at Houston Astros TBA FOX

NFL

Sunday

Raiders (2-4) 38 – Texans (1-4) 20

Cowboys (5-2) 24 – Lions (1-5) 6

Ezekiel Elliott ran for two 1-yard touchdowns, and Dak Prescott threw for a score in his return from injury while the Dallas Cowboys leaned on their defense again in a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Monday

Bears at Foxboro against Patriots 7:15 pm ESPN

NBA

Sunday

Jazz (3-0) 122 – Pelicans (2-1) 121

Timberwolves (2-1) 116 – Thunder (0-3) 106

Monday

Jazz at Houston Rockets 7:00 pm

Spurs at Minneapolis Timberwolves 7:00 pm

NHL

Monday

Stars at Ottawa Senators 6:00 pm NHLPP/ESPN+

COLLEGE

Saturday

No. 8 TCU (7-0) 38 – No. 17 Kansas St (5-2) 28

No. 11 Oklahoma St. (3-1) 41 – No. 20 Texas (5-3) 34

No. 21 Cincinnati (6-1) 29 – SMU (3-4) 27

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Alba-Golden 20 – Como-Pickton 12

Alto 32 – Overton 29

Anna 41 – Community 7

Arp 41 – Quitman 6

Atlanta 32 – White Oak 15

Beckville 55 – Frankston 0

Bells 37 – Howe 14

Big Sandy 42 – Union Grove 0

Bullard 35 – Rusk 47

Carlisle 35 – Mt Enterprise 14

Canton 30 – Brownsboro 15

Carthage 64 – Center 28

Celeste 55 – Era 0

Celina 55 – Dallas Carter 13

Cooper 36 – Honey Grove 8

Cushing 23 – Tenaha 20

Daingerfield 48 – Queen City 12

DeKalb 30 – Chisum 0

Gilmer 42 – North Lamar 6

Grand Saline 42 – Winona 12

Gunter 84 – Lone Oak 0

Hallsville 45 – Pine Tree 44

Harleton 13 – Hawkins 6

Harmony 28 – Waskom 26

Hooks 41 – Redwater 7

Hughes Springs 34 – Elysian Fields 31

James Bowie 34 – Clarksville 32

Jefferson 42 – Gladewater 35

Kaufman 31 – Mabank 7

Kilgore 27 – Athens 7

Lindale 57 – Palestine 32

Longview 49 – McKinney North 7

Leonard 20 – Blue Ridge 14

Maud 47 – Detroit 6

Melissa 49 – Greenville 27

Mt Vernon 44 – Commerce 24

New Boston 56 – Prairiland 20

Pittsburg 61 – Spring Hill 14

Pleasant Grove 42 – Liberty-Eylau 15

Pottsboro 52 – Rains 7

Quinlan Ford 59 – Dallas Lincoln 58

Royse City 47 – Tyler Legacy 22

Sulphur Springs 21 – Paris 14

Sunnyvale 45 – Wills Point 0

Tatum 56 – Sabine 34

Texas High 23 – Nacogdoches 20

TY Chapel Hill 41 – Henderson 10

Van Alstyne 38 – Bridgeport 13

West Rusk 49 – Troup 29

Whitehouse 37 – Mt Pleasant 14

Whitewright 35 – Trenton 7

Winnsboro 39 – Mineola 36

Wolfe City 34 – Quinlan Boles 18