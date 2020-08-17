Monday’s Sports

NHL

In Edmonton, Alberta, the Dallas Stars evened their best-of-seven playoff series. The Stars blew a two-goal lead in the third period. Then came the game-winner for a 5-4 win over the Calgary Flames that tied the series at a game each.

The Chicago Blackhawks were in deep trouble. That’s when Corey Crawford took over. Crawford made 48 saves in a stellar performance, and the Blackhawks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 on Sunday night to stay alive in their first-round playoff series.

NBA

The NBA playoff pool is more in-depth than ever this season. Playoff teams will split a record $23.2 M for making the NBA postseason, a figure that’s up about $1.6 million from last year. The Milwaukee Bucks stand to grab the most significant share of a pool if they win the NBA title. The Bucks would split $6,8 M if they won the NBA championship, based on the formula worked out by the NBA. The Los Angeles Clippers play Dallas in the first round.

MLB

The Cincinnati Reds will wait for their latest COVID-19 test results to see when they can resume the season. Cincinnati had home games against Pittsburgh postponed Saturday and Sunday after a player tested positive. The Reds expect the new results Monday when Major League Baseball will decide whether they can travel to Kansas City for a series scheduled to begin Tuesday night.

The Chicago White Sox tied a major league record with four consecutive home runs, all against reliever Roel Ramirez in his major league debut, and went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Sunday. Ramirez is the first pitcher to allow four straight homers in his debut. Mt Pleasant’s Michael Kopeck is home setting out the short season with MLB.

GAC COLLEGE

The Great American Conference, including Southeastern Oklahoma State University and East Central University, has canceled all athletics through December 31. The decision impacts basketball, cross country, football, soccer, volleyball, golf, and tennis and will delay winter sports.

HIGH SCHOOL

A Troup High School student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19. The student participates in junior varsity volleyball, and they suspended all JV volleyball until further notice.

The McAlester Public Schools received notification that the High School football program members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Health Department will contact the individuals who were in close contact. These individuals will need to quarantine, the district will continue to monitor the situation to ensure staff and students’ safety.