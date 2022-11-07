Monday’s Sports

A $250,000 LSU crowd

MLB

Yordan Alvarez hit a towering go-ahead homer. The Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.

NFL

Sunday

Eagles (8-0) 29 – Texans (1-6) 17

Monday

Ravens (5-3) at New Orleans Saints (3-5) 7:15 pm ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady secured a come-from-behind 16-13 victory over the Rams. Brady is the first NFL quarterback to eclipse 100,000 career passing yards in the regular and postseason combined.

NBA

Saturday

Hawks (6-3) 124 – Pelicans (5-4) 121

Bucks (9-0) 108 – Thunder (4-5) 94

Timberwolves (5-5) 129 – Rockets (1-9) 117

Nuggets (6-3) 126 – Spurs (5-5) 101

Monday

Rockets at Orlando Magic 6:15 pm

Thunder at Detroit Pistons 6:30 pm

Pelicans at Indianapolis Pacers 6:45 pm

Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs 8:30 pm

Nets at Dallas Stars 8:45 pm

NHL

Saturday

Stars (8-3-1) 6 – Oilers (7-5-0) 2

COLLEGE

Well, there you go again. The SEC announced that LSU would face another fine after fans stormed the field on Saturday. The incident happened in overtime following the Tigers’ victory over Alabama, 32-31. According to the SEC, LSU will face a fine of $250,000. They have it down now, it is the fourth time.

No. 7 TCU (9-0) 34 – Texas Tech 24

No. 24 Texas (6-3) 34 – No 13 Kansas St 27

Kansas (6-3) 37 – No. 18 Oklahoma St (6-3) 16

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

Bi-District Parings

6A

Division I

Region II

Wylie (7-3) vs. Mesquite Horn (8-2), at Allen Fri 7:00 pm

Duncanville (9-0) vs. Bryan (6-4), at Duncanville Fri 7:00 pm

The Woodlands (8-2) vs. Aldine Nimitz (6-4), at Shenandoah at 7:00 pm

Klein Cain (9-1) vs. Cypress Ranch (7-3), at Klein Fri 7:00 pm

Rockwall (9-1) vs. Sachse (4-6), at Wilkerson St Fri 7:00 pm

Temple (7-3) vs. Waxahachie (8-2), at Temple Fri 7:30 pm

Spring Westfield (9-1) vs. Conroe (6-4), at Spring Fri 7:00 pm

Cypress Bridgeland (6-4) vs. Klein Collins (9-1), at Cypress Cy-Fair Fri 7:00 pm

Division II

Region II

Wylie East (9-1) vs. Rockwall-Heath (6-4), at Wylie Fri 7:00 pm

DeSoto (8-2) vs. Pflugerville Weiss (5-5), at DeSoto Thu 7:00 pm

New Caney (10-0) vs. Aldine Eisenhower (5-5), at Porter Fri 7:00 pm

Tomball (6-4) vs. Cypress Woods (7-3), at Tomball Fri 7:00 pm

Royse City (6-4) vs. Garland Naaman Forest (5-5), at Royse City Fri 7:00 pm

Killeen Harker Heights (9-1) vs. Mansfield (7-3), at Killeen Fri 7:00 pm

Spring DeKaney (7-3) vs. Conroe Oak Ridge (7-3), TBD

Cypress Falls (7-3) vs. Tomball Memorial (6-4), at Cypress Fri 7:00 pm

5A

Division I

Region II

Mansfield Timberview (10-0) vs. Frisco Heritage (6-4), at Mansfield Fri 7:00 pm

Barbers Hill (7-3) vs. Forney (7-3), at Mt Belvieu Fri 7:00 pm

Frisco Reedy (10-0) vs. Dallas White (5-5), at Frisco Thu 7:00 pm

Lancaster (8-2) vs. Humble Kingwood Park (7-3), at Lancaster Fri 7:00 pm

Longview (10-0) vs. Crosby (6-4), at Longview Fri 7:00 pm

Frisco Lone Star (8-2) vs. Richland (8-2), at Frisco Fri 7:00 pm Memorial (9-1) vs. McKinney North (7-3), at Port Arthur Fri 7:00 pm

Birdville (8-2) vs. Frisco Wakeland (6-4), at N Richland Hills Fri 7:00 pm

Division II

Region II

Midlothian Heritage (9-1) vs. Dallas Kimball (4-6),l at Midlothian Thu 7:00 pm

Marshall (6-4) vs. Crandall (8-2), at Marshall Fri 7:00 pm

South Oak Cliff (7-3) vs. Mansfield Summit (5-5), at Ds Kincaide Fri 7:30 pm

Lovejoy (7-3) vs. Whitehouse (8-2), at Lucas Fri 7:00 pm

Melissa (8-2) vs. Hallsville (7-3), at Melissa Fri 7:30 pm

Dallas Wilson (5-5) vs. Ennis (5-5), at Ds Forrester Thu 7:00 pm

Texarkana Texas High (8-2) vs. Terrell (5-5), at Texas High Fri 7:30 pm

Everman (8-2) vs. Seagoville (6-4), Everman Thu 7:00 pm

4A

Division I

Region II

China Spring (9-1) vs. Fort Worth Western Hills (6-4), at China Spring Thu 7:30 pm

Kaufman (7-3) vs. Wilmer-Hutchins (5-5), at Mesquite Hanby Fri 7:30 pm

Lake Worth (8-2) vs. Alvarado (5-5), at Denton Fri 7:00 pm

Dallas Carter (8-2) vs. Sulphur Springs (7-3), at Forney Fri 7:30 pm Star 95.9

Celina (9-1) vs. Community (6-4), at Richardson Fri 7:30 pm

Kennedale (7-3) vs. Waco La Vega (5-5), at Joshua Fri 7:30 pm

Anna (10-0) vs. Frisco Panther Creek (3-7), at McKinney Fri 7:00 pm

Stephenville (8-2) vs. Fort Worth Dunbar (5-5), at Burleson Thu 7:30 pm

Division II

Region II

Aubrey (8-2) vs. Dallas Lincoln (3-7), at Carrollton Thu 7:00 pm

Center (7-3) vs. Liberty-Eylau (7-3), at Hallsville Fri 7:30 pm

Caddo Mills (10-0) vs. Sanger, at Richardson Fri 7:30 pm

Pleasant Grove (8-2) vs. Van (6-4), at Marshall Thu 7:00 pm

Gilmer (9-0) vs. Rusk (6-4), at Tyler Fri 7:30 pm

Sunnyvale (6-4) vs. Gainesville (4-6), at Carrollton Fri 7:00 pm

Carthage (10-0) vs. Pittsburg (2-8), at Lindale Thu 7:00 pm

Van Alstyne (6-4) vs. Quinlan Ford (5-5), at Murphy Fri 7:00 pm

3A

Division I

Region II

Pottsboro (9-1) vs. Gladewater (3-7), at Paris Thu 7:00 pm

Teague (6-4) vs. Whitney (7-3), at Waco Panther Thu 7:00 pm

Jefferson (8-2) vs. Mineola (5-5), at Longview Fri 7:00 pm

Grandview (8-2) vs. Fairfield (4-6), at Robinson Fri 7:00 pm

West (9-1) vs. Mexia (3-7), at Waco ISD Thu 7:00 pm

Tatum (6-4) vs. Mount Vernon (8-2), at Mt Pleasant Fri 7:00 pm K-Lake 97.7

Malakoff (9-1) vs. Dallas Madison (5-5), at Corsicana Fri 7:30 pm

Winnsboro (9-1) vs. Atlanta (7-3), at Longview Fri 7:30 pm

Division II

Region III

West Rusk (8-2) vs. Paul Pewitt (2-7), at Pittsburg Fri 7:00 pm Star 96.9

Hemphill (9-1) vs. Waskom (5-4), at Timpson Fri 7:00 pm

Hooks (8-2) vs. Troup (6-4), at Ore City Fri 7:30 pm

Harmony (5-5) vs. New Waverly (7-3), at Athens at 7:30 pm

Daingerfield (8-2) vs. Anderson-Shiro (6-4), at Jacksonville at 7:00 pm Star 96.9

De Kalb (8-2) vs. Edgewood (8-2), at Sulphur Springs Thu 7:00 pm

Newton (9-1) vs. Hughes Springs (3-7), at Center Thu 7:00 pm

Grand Saline (7-3) vs. New Boston (5-5), at Mt Pleasant Thu 7:00 pm

2A

Division I

Region III

Cooper (10-0) vs. Hawkins (4-6), at Winnsboro Thu 7:00 pm KOYN 93.9

Corrigan-Camden (9-1) vs. Garrison (7-3), at Henderson Fri 7:00 pm

Beckville (9-1) vs. Rivercrest (5-5), at Longview Thu 7:30 pm

Joaquin (7-2) vs. Jewett Leon (3-7), at Jacksonville Fri 7:00 pm

Timpson (10-0) vs. Groveton (3-7), at Jasper Thu 7:00 pm

Frankston (8-2) vs. Wolfe City (5-5), at Emory Thu 7:00 pm

Centerville (8-2) vs. Shelbyville (6-4), at Diboll Fri 7:30 pm

Honey Grove (8-2) vs. Harleton (6-4), at Lone Oak Fri 7:30 pm MIX 107.7

Division II

Region III

Simms Bowie (7-2) vs. Hico (4-6), at Kemp Fri 7:00 pm

Deweyville (7-3) vs. Tenaha (5-5), at Woodville Fri 7:00 pm

Mart (10-0) vs. Linden-Kildare (3-7), at Brownsboro Fri 7:00 pm

Cushing (7-3) vs. Colmesneil (6-4), at Crockett Fri 7:00 pm

Price Carlisle (9-1) vs. Evadale (3-7), at Trinity Fri 7:00 pm

Wortham (8-2) vs. Clarksville (4-5), at Eustace Fri 7:00 pm

Lovelady (9-0) vs. Overton (2-8), at Nacogdoches Fri 7:30 pm

Maud (8-2) vs. Dawson (8-2), at Arp Fri 7:00 pm

1A

Division I

Region III

Gordon vs. Saint Jo, at Peaster Fri 7:00 pm

Blum vs. Aquilla, at Rio Vista Thy 7:30 pm

Abbott vs. Milford, at Italy Thu 7:00 pm

Union Hill vs. Gorman, at Ferris Fri 6:00 pm