Monday’s Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce Volleyball Ends Season

NFL

Sunday

Saints (4-7) 27 – Rams (3-7) 20

Commanders (6-5) 23 – Texans (1-8) 10

Cowboys (7-3) 40 – Vikings (8-2) 3

Monday

49ers (5-4) at Mexico City against Cardinals (4-6) 7:15 pm ESPN

NBA

Nuggets (10-6) 98 – Mavericks (9-7) 97

Lakers (5-10) 123 – Spurs (6-12) 92

Warriors (8-9) 127 – Rockets (3-14) 120

NHL

Monday

Avalanche at Dallas Stars 7:30 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

The Kilgore Rangers (8-3) made the four-team tournament as the No. 4 seed after winning its season finale against Blinn and having Navarro knock off Tyler. Kilgore then went on the road to blow out No. 1 seed Trinity Valley before making the long trip to New Mexico last Saturday to upend No. 2 seed NMMI. NMMI drops to 8-3 with the loss. Both teams will await word on possible bowl invitations.

The 2022 season ended on Friday night for the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team. The McNeese Cowgirls at the University Center swept them in the Southland Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Texas A&M-Commerce Men’s Basketball witnessed a last-minute run that gave the UNC Asheville Bulldogs a 72-64 win. The Lions Women’s Basketball fall to SMU 86-57.

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats have noon tip-off hosting Mineola and Farmersville Monday and Tuesday. Coach Bryan Jones and his squad look to add more wins to their resume, currently at 5-2.

Mt Pleasant, over the weekend, was in the Mavs Fall Classic. They faced CE King out of Houston Friday, and the winner advanced to the championship game on Saturday.

Football

Class 6A Division I Region I

Area Round

North Crowley 49 – El Paso Pebble Hills 42

Prosper 38 – South Grand Prairie 26

Keller 23 – Midland Legacy 21

Lewisville 10 – Arlington Martin 0

Regionals

North Crowley (12-0) vs. Prosper (11-1), 3:00 pm, Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Keller (10-2) vs. Lewisville (11-1), 11:00 am. Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Region II

Area Round

Duncanville 41 – Wylie 0

The Woodlands 62 – Klein Cain 21

Waxahachie 31 – Rockwall 25

Spring Westfield 41 – Klein Collins 38

Regionals

Duncanville (11-0) vs. The Woodlands (10-2), 3:00 pm Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Waxahachie (10-2) vs. Spring Westfield (11-1), 2:00 pm Saturday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

Region III

Area Round

Katy Cinco Ranch 13 – Cy-Fair 10

Galena Park North Shore 43 – Dickinson 34

Fort Bend Ridge Point 14 – Houston Lamar 10

Humble Atascocita 35 – Clear Springs 7

Regionals

Katy Cinco Ranch (9-3) vs. Galena Park North Shore (12-0), 2:00 pm Friday at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium

Fort Bend Ridge Point (10-2) vs. Humble Atascocita (10-2), 7:00 pm Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Region IV

Area Round

Lake Travis 24 – Cibolo Steele 21

San Antonio Brennan 42 – Los Fresnos 7

Austin Westlake 45 – New Braunfels 14

San Benito 38 – San Antonio Taft 19

Regionals

Lake Travis (7-4) vs. San Antonio Brennan (11-1), 6:00 pm Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium

Austin Westlake (12-0) vs. San Benito (11-1), 2:00 pm Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

Class 6A Division II Region I

Area Round

Trophy Club Nelson 35 – El Paso Eastwood 28

Denton Guyer 63 – Highland Park 42

Southlake Carroll 69 – Wolfforth Frenship 14

McKinney 42 – Dallas Jesuit 7

Regionals

Trophy Club Nelson (11-1) vs. Denton Guyer (12-0), 2:00 pm Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Southlake Carroll (12-0) vs. McKinney (8-4), 3:15 pm Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Region II

Area Round

DeSoto 52 – Rockwall-Heath 7

Tomball 16 – New Caney 15

Killeen Harker Heights 38 – Royse City 17

Spring DeKaney 32 – Cypress Falls 17

Regionals

DeSoto (10-2) vs. Tomball (8-4), 4:00 pm Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Killeen Harker Heights (11-1) vs. Spring DeKaney (9-3), 6:00 pm Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

Region III

Area Round

Katy 62 – Houston Memorial 21

Humble Summer Creek 36 – Alvin Shadow Creek 20

Fort Bend Hightower 42 – Houston Heights 27

Houston C.E. King 30 – League City Clear Falls 7

Regionals

Katy (12-0) vs. Humble Summer Creek (8-4), 2:00 pm Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium

Fort Bend Hightower (10-2) vs. Houston C.E. King (8-4), 1:00 pm Friday at Cypress’ Pridgeon Stadium

Region IV

Area Round

Austin Vandegrift 37 – Converse Judson 7

San Antonio Harlan 49 – Weslaco 3

Dripping Springs 56 – San Antonio Brandeis 28

Harlingen 39 – San Antonio Warren 21

Regionals

Austin Vandegrift (11-1) vs. San Antonio Harlan (10-2), 7:30 pm Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Dripping Springs (11-1) vs. Harlingen (12-0), 11:00 am. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Class 5A Division I Region I

Area Round

Abilene 35 – Red Oak 0

Burleson Centennial 31 – Amarillo Tascosa 7

Aledo 45 – Lubbock Cooper 21

Midlothian 56 – Amarillo 28

Regionals

Abilene (6-6) vs. Burleson Centennial (11-1), 7:30 pm Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Aledo (10-2) vs. Midlothian (12-0), 6:00 pm Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium

Region II

Area Round

Mansfield Timberview 35 – Barbers Hill 17

Frisco Reedy 30 – Lancaster 27 OT

Longview 38 – Frisco Lone Star 17

Port Arthur Memorial 52 – Frisco Wakeland 50, 4OT

Regionals

Mansfield Timberview (12-0) vs. Frisco Reedy (12-0), 3:00 pm Friday at Bedford’s Pennington Field

Longview (12-0) vs. Port Arthur Memorial (11-1), 7:00 pm Friday at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium

Region III

Area Round

Georgetown 55 – Magnolia West 20

College Station 27 – Angleton 20

Fulshear 50 – College Station A&M Consolidated 38

Smithson Valley 38 – Manvel 28

Regionals

Georgetown (10-2) vs. College Station (10-2), 6:00 pm Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

Fulshear (11-1) vs. Smithson Valley (11-1), 1:00 pm Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Region IV

Area Round

McAllen 21 – San Antonio Southside 0

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 14 – Edinburg Vela 7

PSJA North 35 – Corpus Christi Miller 14

Brownsville Veterans Memorial 74 – Victoria West 59

Regionals

McAllen (7-5) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (10-2), 2:00 pm Friday at McAllen’s Memorial Stadium

PSJA North (12-0) vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (10-2), 6:00 pm Friday at Brownsville’s Sams Stadium

Class 5A Division II Region I

Area Round

Canutillo 21 – Fort Worth Arlington Heights 14

Abilene Wylie 50 – Colleyville Heritage 40

Argyle 7 – Wichita Falls Rider 0

Grapevine 38 – Abilene Cooper 21

Regionals

Canutillo (10-2) vs. Abilene Wylie (9-3), 3:00 pm Friday at Fort Stockton’s Panther Stadium

Argyle (12-0) vs. Grapevine (11-1), 6:00 pm Friday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium

Region II

Area Round

Midlothian Heritage 45 – Crandall 37

Dallas South Oak Cliff 42 – Lucas Lovejoy 37

Melissa 42 – Ennis 38

Terrell 49 – Everman 16

Regionals

Midlothian Heritage (11-1) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-3), 3:00 pm Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium

Melissa (10-2) vs. Terrell (7-5), 7:00 pm Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Region III

Area Round

Fort Bend Marshall 49 – Waco University 7

Montgomery Lake Creek 79 – Leander Rouse 18

Brenham 31 – Belton 10

Port Neches-Groves 24 – Austin LBJ 19

Regionals

Fort Bend Marshall (11-1) vs. Montgomery Lake Creek (12-0), 1:00 pm Friday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Brenham (8-4) vs. Port Neches-Groves (10-2), 6:00 pm Friday at Houston’s NRG Stadium

Region IV

Area Round

Liberty Hill 63 – Mercedes 14

San Antonio Alamo Heights 31 – Gregory-Portland 8

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 49 – Lockhart 42

San Antonio Veterans Memorial 35 – Mission Sharyland 23

Regionals

Liberty Hill (11-1) vs. San Antonio Alamo Heights (11-1), 1:30 pm Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (9-3) vs. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (9-3), TBD

Class 4A Division I Region I

Area Round

Wichita Falls 31 – Big Spring 7

Brownwood 31 – Canyon 10

Canyon Randall 27 – Lubbock Estacado 14

Decatur 42 – Andrews 15

Regionals

Wichita Falls (8-4) vs. Brownwood (10-2), 7:00 pm Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

Canyon Randall (9-3) vs. Decatur (9-3), 1:00 pm Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

Region II

Area Round

China Spring 41 – Kaufman 7

Lake Worth 7 – Dallas Carter 2

Celina 34 – Kennedale 28

Anna 33 – Stephenville 32

Regionals

China Spring (11-1) vs. Lake Worth (10-2), 5:00 pm Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium

Celina (11-1) vs. Anna (12-0), 2:00 pm Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

Region III

Area Round

Tyler Chapel Hill 38 – Bay City 24

Lumberton 23 – Stafford 8

Lindale 42 – Brazosport 28

Kilgore 34 – El Campo 20

Regionals

Tyler Chapel Hill (10-2) vs. Lumberton (11-1), 7:00 pm Friday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium

Lindale (8-4) vs. Kilgore (9-3), 1:00 pm Friday at Tyler’s Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

Region IV

Area Round

Port Lavaca Calhoun 28 – Canyon Lake 13

Boerne 50 – Pleasanton 28

Somerset 23 – La Vernia 13

Corpus Christi Calallen 22 – San Antonio Davenport 14

Regionals

Port Lavaca Calhoun (5-7) vs. Boerne (12-0), 6:00 pm Friday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium

Somerset (10-2) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (12-0), 3:00 pm Friday at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

Class 4A Division II Region I

Area Round

Monahans 35 – Ferris 21

Godley 41 – Seminole 40

Wichita Falls Hirschi 42 – Canyon West Plains 17

Glen Rose 63 – Fort Stockton 12

Regionals

Monahans (9-3) vs. Godley (7-5), 7; 00 pm Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Wichita Falls Hirschi (9-2) vs. Glen Rose (11-1), 3:00 pm Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium

Region II

Area Round

Aubrey 43 – Center 41 – 4OT

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55 – Caddo Mills 21

Gilmer 60 – Gainesville 20

Carthage 61 – Van Alstyne 30

Regionals

Aubrey (10-2) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (10-2), 2:00 pm Friday at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium

Gilmer (11-0) vs. Carthage (12-0), 6:00 pm Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Region III

Area Round

Silsbee 34 – Smithville 0

Madisonville 9 – Bellville 3

Hamshire-Fannett 33 – Waco Connally 30

Cuero 41 – Sealy 18

Regionals

Silsbee (12-0) vs. Madisonville (8-4), 7:00 pm Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

Hamshire-Fannett (9-3) vs. Cuero (11-1), 6:00 pm Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Region IV

Area Round

Wimberley 48 – Orange Grove 0

Jarrell 35 – Port Isabel 21

Lago Vista 42 – Sinton 7

Geronimo Navarro 28 – Bishop 14

Regionals

Wimberley (12-0) vs. Jarrell (6-6), 6:00 pm Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium

Lago Vista (9-3) vs. Geronimo Navarro (8-4), 1:30 pm, Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

Class 3A Division I Region I

Area Round

Whitesboro 65 – Dalhart 15

Paradise 17 – Shallowater 14

Bushland 28 – Tuscola Jim Ned 10

Brock 57 – Muleshoe 20

Regionals

Whitesboro (10-1) vs. Paradise (10-2), 2:00 pm Friday at River Oaks’ Barnes Stadium

Bushland (11-1) vs. Brock (8-4), 2:00 pm Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium

Region II

Area Round

Pottsboro 62 – Whitney 49

Grandview 48 – Mineola 14

West 27 – Mount Vernon 14

Malakoff 55 – Winnsboro 10

Regionals

Pottsboro (11-1) vs. Grandview (10-2), 1:00 pm Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

West (11-1) vs. Malakoff (11-1), 7:30 pm Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Region III

Area Round

Columbus 35 – Diboll 14

Cameron Yoe 42 – Orangefield 19

Franklin 32 – Anahuac 7

Hitchcock 36 – Woodville 31

Regionals

Columbus (11-1) vs. Cameron Yoe (9-3), 7:00 pm Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Franklin (12-1) vs. Hitchcock (11-1), 7:00 pm Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

Region IV

Area Round

Llano 21 – Goliad 0

Vanderbilt Industrial 19 – Jourdanton 8

Edna 16 – Universal City Randolph 7

Blanco 40 – London 13

Regionals

Llano (12-0) vs. Vanderbilt Industrial (10-2), 1:00 pm Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

Edna (11-1) vs. Blanco (8-4), 6:00 pm Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

Class 3A Division II Region I

Area Round

Idalou 28 – Crane 0

Wall 44 – Childress 10

Canadian 42 – Early 14

Spearman 49 – Alpine 0

Regionals

Idalou (9-3) vs. Wall (11-1), 1:00 pm Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Canadian (10-2) vs. Spearman (5-7), 2:00 pm Friday at Borger’s Bulldog Stadium

Region II

Area Round

Bells 50 – Comanche 25

Holliday 31 – Scurry-Rosser 10

Palmer 49 – Callisburg 13

Gunter 48 – Jacksboro 7

Regionals

Bells (10-2) vs. Holliday (12-0), 2:00 pm Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Palmer (11-0) vs. Gunter (11-0), 1:00 pm Friday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium

Region III

Area Round

West Rusk 41 – Waskom 37

Harmony 37 – Hooks 23

Daingerfield 29 – De Kalb 22

Newton 65 – New Boston 8

Regionals

West Rusk (10-2) vs. Harmony (7-5), 1:00 pm Friday at Longview’s Pine Tree Pirate Stadium

Daingerfield (10-2) vs. Newton (11-1), 6:00 pm Friday at Nacogdoches’ Homer Bryce Stadium

Region IV

Area Round

Wallis Brazos 42 – Hebbronville 15

Tidehaven 56 – Nixon-Smiley 8

Poth 42 – Boling 34

Taft 31 – Rogers 21

Regionals

Wallis Brazos (9-3) vs. Tidehaven (10-2), 2:00 pm Friday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field

Poth (11-1) vs. Taft (10-2), 6:00 pm Friday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium

Class 2A Division I Region I

Area Round

Cisco 14 – Stratford 8

New Deal 35 – Forsan 11

Sonora 18 – Farwell 7

Hawley 72 – Panhandle 26

Regionals

Cisco (10-2) vs. New Deal (9-3), 2:00 pm Friday at Colorado City’s Wolf Stadium

Sonora (10-2) vs. Hawley (12-0), 6:00 pm Friday at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium

Region II

Area Round

Tolar 71 – Marlin 18

Hamilton 35 – Axtell 21

Riesel 38 – Bangs 14

Crawford 34 – Coleman 13

Regionals

Tolar (12-0) vs. Hamilton (7-5), 2:00 pm Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium

Riesel (7-5) vs. Crawford (12-0), 7; 00 pm Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium

Region III

Area Round

Cooper 40 – Corrigan-Camden 14

Joaquin 35 – Beckville 14

Timpson 49 – Frankston 7

Centerville 54 – Honey Grove 13

Regionals

Cooper (12-0) vs. Joaquin (9-2), 7:00 pm Friday at Tyler’s Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

Timpson (12-0) vs. Centerville (10-2), 7:00 pm Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

Region IV

Area Round

Flatonia 56 – Three Rivers 21

Shiner 47 – Mason 21

Refugio 56 – Holland 10

Ganado 66 – Thorndale 12

Regionals

Flatonia (11-1) vs. Shiner (10-2), 7:00 pm Friday at Hallettsville’s Brahmas Memorial Stadium

Refugio (11-1) vs. Ganado (9-3), 7:00 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

Class 2A Division II

Region I

Area Round

Vega 48 – Seagraves 7

Wellington 48 – Sudan 0

Clarendon 48 – Ralls 14

New Home 22 – Sunray 21

Regionals

Vega (8-4) vs. Wellington (11-1), 3:00 pm Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Clarendon (9-3) vs. New Home (11-1), 2:00 pm Friday at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium

Region II

Area Round

Wink 35 – Santo 19

Albany 56 – Muenster 10

Windthorst 43 – Sterling City 29

Collinsville 50 – McCamey 14

Regional

Wink (12-0) vs. Albany (10-2), 5:00 pm Friday at San Angelo’s San Angelo Stadium

Windthorst (8-4) vs. Collinsville (11-1), 1:00 pm Friday at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium

Region III

Area Round

Simms James Bowie 30 – Deweyville 16

Mart 77 – Cushing 7

Price Carlisle 40 – Wortham 36

Lovelady 56 – Maud 0

Regionals

Simms Bowie (9-2) vs. Mart (12-0), 2:00 pm, Friday at Van’s Memorial Stadium

Price Carlisle (11-1) vs. Lovelady (11-0), 7:00 pm, Friday at Palestine’s Wildcat Stadium

Region IV

Area Round

Chilton 48 – Brackettville 7

Burton 55 – Rocksprings 0

Falls City 29 – Sabinal 20

Granger 41 – D’Hanis 6

Regionals

Chilton (12-0) vs. Burton (11-0), 7:00 pm Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Falls City (8-4) vs. Granger (10-2), 7:00 pm Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Class 1A Division I

Region I

Area Round

Nazareth 62 – Springlake-Earth 28

Happy 50 – Knox City 0

Region I Final

Nazareth vs. Happy, 6:00 pm Friday at Tulia

Region II

Area Round

Rankin 70 – Whiteface 24

Westbrook 48 – imperial Buena Vista 0

Region II Final

Rankin vs. Westbrook, 5:00 pm Friday at Robert Lee

Region III

Area Round

Gordon 52 – Blum 48

Abbott 58 – Union Hill 0

Region III Final

Gordon vs. Abbott, 6:00 pm Friday at Hico

Region IV

Area Round

Irion County 52 – Leakey 0

Jonesboro 62 – Medina 56

Region IV Final

Irion County vs. Jonesboro, 5:00 pm Friday at Early

Class 1A Division II

Region I

Area Round

Balmorhea 60 – Groom 14

Whitharral 64 – Lamesa Klondike 20

Region I Final

Balmorhea vs. Whitharral, 6:00 pm, Friday at Hermleigh

Region II

Area Round

Throckmorton 30 – Jayton 24

Benjamin 56 – Newcastle 0

Region II Final

Throckmorton vs. Benjamin, 6:30 pm, Friday at Springtown

Region III

Area Round

Oakwood 38 – Oglesby 32

Bluff Dale 81 – Morgan 35

Region III Final

Oakwood vs. Bluff Dale, 700 pm, Friday at Ferris

Region IV

Area Round

Loraine 52 – Richland Springs 0

Cherokee 36 – Blackwell 30

Region IV Final

Loraine vs. Cherokee, 6:00 pm, Friday at Miles

TAPPS

Division I

Regional

Dallas Parish Episcopal 56 – Dallas Bishop Lynch 14

Houston St. Thomas 27 – Addison Trinity 21

Plano Prestonwood 49 – Houston St. Pius X 0

Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 38 – San Antonio Antonian College Prep 24

Semifinals

Dallas Parish Episcopal (10-1) vs. Houston St. Thomas

Plano Prestonwood vs. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (4-8)

Division II

Regionals

Fort Worth All Saints 37 – Argyle Liberty Christian 20

Fort Worth Christian 28 – Midland Christian 27

Fort Bend Christian 27 – Austin Regents 24

Houston Second Baptist 31 – The Woodlands Christian 7

Semifinals

Fort Worth All Saints vs. Fort Worth Christian

Fort Bend Christian vs. Houston Second Baptist

Division III

Regionals

Lubbock Trinity Christian 56 – Arlington Grace Prep 14

Dallas Christian 61 – Bullard Brook Hill 7

San Antonio Holy Cross 28 – League City Bay Area Christian 7

Cypress Community Christian 44 – Boerne Geneva 14

Semifinals

Lubbock Trinity Christian vs. Dallas Christian

San Antonio Holy Cross vs. Houston Cypress Community Christian

Division IV

Regionals

Lubbock Christian 52 – Temple Central Texas 0

Bryan Brazos Christian 45 – Hallettsville Sacred Heart 30

Shiner St. Paul Catholic 52 – Tomball Rosehill Christian 13

Muenster Sacred Heart 41 – Houston Northland Christian 0

Semifinals

Lubbock Christian vs. Bryan Brazos Christian

Shiner St. Paul vs. Muenster Sacred Heart