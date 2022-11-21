Monday’s Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce Volleyball Ends Season
NFL
Sunday
Saints (4-7) 27 – Rams (3-7) 20
Commanders (6-5) 23 – Texans (1-8) 10
Cowboys (7-3) 40 – Vikings (8-2) 3
Monday
49ers (5-4) at Mexico City against Cardinals (4-6) 7:15 pm ESPN
NBA
Nuggets (10-6) 98 – Mavericks (9-7) 97
Lakers (5-10) 123 – Spurs (6-12) 92
Warriors (8-9) 127 – Rockets (3-14) 120
NHL
Monday
Avalanche at Dallas Stars 7:30 pm ESPN+
COLLEGE
The Kilgore Rangers (8-3) made the four-team tournament as the No. 4 seed after winning its season finale against Blinn and having Navarro knock off Tyler. Kilgore then went on the road to blow out No. 1 seed Trinity Valley before making the long trip to New Mexico last Saturday to upend No. 2 seed NMMI. NMMI drops to 8-3 with the loss. Both teams will await word on possible bowl invitations.
The 2022 season ended on Friday night for the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team. The McNeese Cowgirls at the University Center swept them in the Southland Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
Texas A&M-Commerce Men’s Basketball witnessed a last-minute run that gave the UNC Asheville Bulldogs a 72-64 win. The Lions Women’s Basketball fall to SMU 86-57.
HIGH SCHOOL
Basketball
The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats have noon tip-off hosting Mineola and Farmersville Monday and Tuesday. Coach Bryan Jones and his squad look to add more wins to their resume, currently at 5-2.
Mt Pleasant, over the weekend, was in the Mavs Fall Classic. They faced CE King out of Houston Friday, and the winner advanced to the championship game on Saturday.
Football
Class 6A Division I Region I
Area Round
North Crowley 49 – El Paso Pebble Hills 42
Prosper 38 – South Grand Prairie 26
Keller 23 – Midland Legacy 21
Lewisville 10 – Arlington Martin 0
Regionals
North Crowley (12-0) vs. Prosper (11-1), 3:00 pm, Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Keller (10-2) vs. Lewisville (11-1), 11:00 am. Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Region II
Area Round
Duncanville 41 – Wylie 0
The Woodlands 62 – Klein Cain 21
Waxahachie 31 – Rockwall 25
Spring Westfield 41 – Klein Collins 38
Regionals
Duncanville (11-0) vs. The Woodlands (10-2), 3:00 pm Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
Waxahachie (10-2) vs. Spring Westfield (11-1), 2:00 pm Saturday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium
Region III
Area Round
Katy Cinco Ranch 13 – Cy-Fair 10
Galena Park North Shore 43 – Dickinson 34
Fort Bend Ridge Point 14 – Houston Lamar 10
Humble Atascocita 35 – Clear Springs 7
Regionals
Katy Cinco Ranch (9-3) vs. Galena Park North Shore (12-0), 2:00 pm Friday at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium
Fort Bend Ridge Point (10-2) vs. Humble Atascocita (10-2), 7:00 pm Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
Region IV
Area Round
Lake Travis 24 – Cibolo Steele 21
San Antonio Brennan 42 – Los Fresnos 7
Austin Westlake 45 – New Braunfels 14
San Benito 38 – San Antonio Taft 19
Regionals
Lake Travis (7-4) vs. San Antonio Brennan (11-1), 6:00 pm Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium
Austin Westlake (12-0) vs. San Benito (11-1), 2:00 pm Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium
Class 6A Division II Region I
Area Round
Trophy Club Nelson 35 – El Paso Eastwood 28
Denton Guyer 63 – Highland Park 42
Southlake Carroll 69 – Wolfforth Frenship 14
McKinney 42 – Dallas Jesuit 7
Regionals
Trophy Club Nelson (11-1) vs. Denton Guyer (12-0), 2:00 pm Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Southlake Carroll (12-0) vs. McKinney (8-4), 3:15 pm Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Region II
Area Round
DeSoto 52 – Rockwall-Heath 7
Tomball 16 – New Caney 15
Killeen Harker Heights 38 – Royse City 17
Spring DeKaney 32 – Cypress Falls 17
Regionals
DeSoto (10-2) vs. Tomball (8-4), 4:00 pm Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
Killeen Harker Heights (11-1) vs. Spring DeKaney (9-3), 6:00 pm Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
Region III
Area Round
Katy 62 – Houston Memorial 21
Humble Summer Creek 36 – Alvin Shadow Creek 20
Fort Bend Hightower 42 – Houston Heights 27
Houston C.E. King 30 – League City Clear Falls 7
Regionals
Katy (12-0) vs. Humble Summer Creek (8-4), 2:00 pm Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium
Fort Bend Hightower (10-2) vs. Houston C.E. King (8-4), 1:00 pm Friday at Cypress’ Pridgeon Stadium
Region IV
Area Round
Austin Vandegrift 37 – Converse Judson 7
San Antonio Harlan 49 – Weslaco 3
Dripping Springs 56 – San Antonio Brandeis 28
Harlingen 39 – San Antonio Warren 21
Regionals
Austin Vandegrift (11-1) vs. San Antonio Harlan (10-2), 7:30 pm Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
Dripping Springs (11-1) vs. Harlingen (12-0), 11:00 am. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
Class 5A Division I Region I
Area Round
Abilene 35 – Red Oak 0
Burleson Centennial 31 – Amarillo Tascosa 7
Aledo 45 – Lubbock Cooper 21
Midlothian 56 – Amarillo 28
Regionals
Abilene (6-6) vs. Burleson Centennial (11-1), 7:30 pm Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Aledo (10-2) vs. Midlothian (12-0), 6:00 pm Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium
Region II
Area Round
Mansfield Timberview 35 – Barbers Hill 17
Frisco Reedy 30 – Lancaster 27 OT
Longview 38 – Frisco Lone Star 17
Port Arthur Memorial 52 – Frisco Wakeland 50, 4OT
Regionals
Mansfield Timberview (12-0) vs. Frisco Reedy (12-0), 3:00 pm Friday at Bedford’s Pennington Field
Longview (12-0) vs. Port Arthur Memorial (11-1), 7:00 pm Friday at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium
Region III
Area Round
Georgetown 55 – Magnolia West 20
College Station 27 – Angleton 20
Fulshear 50 – College Station A&M Consolidated 38
Smithson Valley 38 – Manvel 28
Regionals
Georgetown (10-2) vs. College Station (10-2), 6:00 pm Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
Fulshear (11-1) vs. Smithson Valley (11-1), 1:00 pm Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium
Region IV
Area Round
McAllen 21 – San Antonio Southside 0
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 14 – Edinburg Vela 7
PSJA North 35 – Corpus Christi Miller 14
Brownsville Veterans Memorial 74 – Victoria West 59
Regionals
McAllen (7-5) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (10-2), 2:00 pm Friday at McAllen’s Memorial Stadium
PSJA North (12-0) vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (10-2), 6:00 pm Friday at Brownsville’s Sams Stadium
Class 5A Division II Region I
Area Round
Canutillo 21 – Fort Worth Arlington Heights 14
Abilene Wylie 50 – Colleyville Heritage 40
Argyle 7 – Wichita Falls Rider 0
Grapevine 38 – Abilene Cooper 21
Regionals
Canutillo (10-2) vs. Abilene Wylie (9-3), 3:00 pm Friday at Fort Stockton’s Panther Stadium
Argyle (12-0) vs. Grapevine (11-1), 6:00 pm Friday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium
Region II
Area Round
Midlothian Heritage 45 – Crandall 37
Dallas South Oak Cliff 42 – Lucas Lovejoy 37
Melissa 42 – Ennis 38
Terrell 49 – Everman 16
Regionals
Midlothian Heritage (11-1) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-3), 3:00 pm Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium
Melissa (10-2) vs. Terrell (7-5), 7:00 pm Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Region III
Area Round
Fort Bend Marshall 49 – Waco University 7
Montgomery Lake Creek 79 – Leander Rouse 18
Brenham 31 – Belton 10
Port Neches-Groves 24 – Austin LBJ 19
Regionals
Fort Bend Marshall (11-1) vs. Montgomery Lake Creek (12-0), 1:00 pm Friday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium
Brenham (8-4) vs. Port Neches-Groves (10-2), 6:00 pm Friday at Houston’s NRG Stadium
Region IV
Area Round
Liberty Hill 63 – Mercedes 14
San Antonio Alamo Heights 31 – Gregory-Portland 8
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 49 – Lockhart 42
San Antonio Veterans Memorial 35 – Mission Sharyland 23
Regionals
Liberty Hill (11-1) vs. San Antonio Alamo Heights (11-1), 1:30 pm Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (9-3) vs. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (9-3), TBD
Class 4A Division I Region I
Area Round
Wichita Falls 31 – Big Spring 7
Brownwood 31 – Canyon 10
Canyon Randall 27 – Lubbock Estacado 14
Decatur 42 – Andrews 15
Regionals
Wichita Falls (8-4) vs. Brownwood (10-2), 7:00 pm Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium
Canyon Randall (9-3) vs. Decatur (9-3), 1:00 pm Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium
Region II
Area Round
China Spring 41 – Kaufman 7
Lake Worth 7 – Dallas Carter 2
Celina 34 – Kennedale 28
Anna 33 – Stephenville 32
Regionals
China Spring (11-1) vs. Lake Worth (10-2), 5:00 pm Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium
Celina (11-1) vs. Anna (12-0), 2:00 pm Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium
Region III
Area Round
Tyler Chapel Hill 38 – Bay City 24
Lumberton 23 – Stafford 8
Lindale 42 – Brazosport 28
Kilgore 34 – El Campo 20
Regionals
Tyler Chapel Hill (10-2) vs. Lumberton (11-1), 7:00 pm Friday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium
Lindale (8-4) vs. Kilgore (9-3), 1:00 pm Friday at Tyler’s Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium
Region IV
Area Round
Port Lavaca Calhoun 28 – Canyon Lake 13
Boerne 50 – Pleasanton 28
Somerset 23 – La Vernia 13
Corpus Christi Calallen 22 – San Antonio Davenport 14
Regionals
Port Lavaca Calhoun (5-7) vs. Boerne (12-0), 6:00 pm Friday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium
Somerset (10-2) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (12-0), 3:00 pm Friday at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium
Class 4A Division II Region I
Area Round
Monahans 35 – Ferris 21
Godley 41 – Seminole 40
Wichita Falls Hirschi 42 – Canyon West Plains 17
Glen Rose 63 – Fort Stockton 12
Regionals
Monahans (9-3) vs. Godley (7-5), 7; 00 pm Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl
Wichita Falls Hirschi (9-2) vs. Glen Rose (11-1), 3:00 pm Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium
Region II
Area Round
Aubrey 43 – Center 41 – 4OT
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55 – Caddo Mills 21
Gilmer 60 – Gainesville 20
Carthage 61 – Van Alstyne 30
Regionals
Aubrey (10-2) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (10-2), 2:00 pm Friday at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium
Gilmer (11-0) vs. Carthage (12-0), 6:00 pm Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
Region III
Area Round
Silsbee 34 – Smithville 0
Madisonville 9 – Bellville 3
Hamshire-Fannett 33 – Waco Connally 30
Cuero 41 – Sealy 18
Regionals
Silsbee (12-0) vs. Madisonville (8-4), 7:00 pm Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium
Hamshire-Fannett (9-3) vs. Cuero (11-1), 6:00 pm Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
Region IV
Area Round
Wimberley 48 – Orange Grove 0
Jarrell 35 – Port Isabel 21
Lago Vista 42 – Sinton 7
Geronimo Navarro 28 – Bishop 14
Regionals
Wimberley (12-0) vs. Jarrell (6-6), 6:00 pm Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium
Lago Vista (9-3) vs. Geronimo Navarro (8-4), 1:30 pm, Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium
Class 3A Division I Region I
Area Round
Whitesboro 65 – Dalhart 15
Paradise 17 – Shallowater 14
Bushland 28 – Tuscola Jim Ned 10
Brock 57 – Muleshoe 20
Regionals
Whitesboro (10-1) vs. Paradise (10-2), 2:00 pm Friday at River Oaks’ Barnes Stadium
Bushland (11-1) vs. Brock (8-4), 2:00 pm Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium
Region II
Area Round
Pottsboro 62 – Whitney 49
Grandview 48 – Mineola 14
West 27 – Mount Vernon 14
Malakoff 55 – Winnsboro 10
Regionals
Pottsboro (11-1) vs. Grandview (10-2), 1:00 pm Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
West (11-1) vs. Malakoff (11-1), 7:30 pm Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium
Region III
Area Round
Columbus 35 – Diboll 14
Cameron Yoe 42 – Orangefield 19
Franklin 32 – Anahuac 7
Hitchcock 36 – Woodville 31
Regionals
Columbus (11-1) vs. Cameron Yoe (9-3), 7:00 pm Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
Franklin (12-1) vs. Hitchcock (11-1), 7:00 pm Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium
Region IV
Area Round
Llano 21 – Goliad 0
Vanderbilt Industrial 19 – Jourdanton 8
Edna 16 – Universal City Randolph 7
Blanco 40 – London 13
Regionals
Llano (12-0) vs. Vanderbilt Industrial (10-2), 1:00 pm Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium
Edna (11-1) vs. Blanco (8-4), 6:00 pm Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium
Class 3A Division II Region I
Area Round
Idalou 28 – Crane 0
Wall 44 – Childress 10
Canadian 42 – Early 14
Spearman 49 – Alpine 0
Regionals
Idalou (9-3) vs. Wall (11-1), 1:00 pm Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl
Canadian (10-2) vs. Spearman (5-7), 2:00 pm Friday at Borger’s Bulldog Stadium
Region II
Area Round
Bells 50 – Comanche 25
Holliday 31 – Scurry-Rosser 10
Palmer 49 – Callisburg 13
Gunter 48 – Jacksboro 7
Regionals
Bells (10-2) vs. Holliday (12-0), 2:00 pm Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium
Palmer (11-0) vs. Gunter (11-0), 1:00 pm Friday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium
Region III
Area Round
West Rusk 41 – Waskom 37
Harmony 37 – Hooks 23
Daingerfield 29 – De Kalb 22
Newton 65 – New Boston 8
Regionals
West Rusk (10-2) vs. Harmony (7-5), 1:00 pm Friday at Longview’s Pine Tree Pirate Stadium
Daingerfield (10-2) vs. Newton (11-1), 6:00 pm Friday at Nacogdoches’ Homer Bryce Stadium
Region IV
Area Round
Wallis Brazos 42 – Hebbronville 15
Tidehaven 56 – Nixon-Smiley 8
Poth 42 – Boling 34
Taft 31 – Rogers 21
Regionals
Wallis Brazos (9-3) vs. Tidehaven (10-2), 2:00 pm Friday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field
Poth (11-1) vs. Taft (10-2), 6:00 pm Friday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium
Class 2A Division I Region I
Area Round
Cisco 14 – Stratford 8
New Deal 35 – Forsan 11
Sonora 18 – Farwell 7
Hawley 72 – Panhandle 26
Regionals
Cisco (10-2) vs. New Deal (9-3), 2:00 pm Friday at Colorado City’s Wolf Stadium
Sonora (10-2) vs. Hawley (12-0), 6:00 pm Friday at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium
Region II
Area Round
Tolar 71 – Marlin 18
Hamilton 35 – Axtell 21
Riesel 38 – Bangs 14
Crawford 34 – Coleman 13
Regionals
Tolar (12-0) vs. Hamilton (7-5), 2:00 pm Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium
Riesel (7-5) vs. Crawford (12-0), 7; 00 pm Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium
Region III
Area Round
Cooper 40 – Corrigan-Camden 14
Joaquin 35 – Beckville 14
Timpson 49 – Frankston 7
Centerville 54 – Honey Grove 13
Regionals
Cooper (12-0) vs. Joaquin (9-2), 7:00 pm Friday at Tyler’s Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium
Timpson (12-0) vs. Centerville (10-2), 7:00 pm Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl
Region IV
Area Round
Flatonia 56 – Three Rivers 21
Shiner 47 – Mason 21
Refugio 56 – Holland 10
Ganado 66 – Thorndale 12
Regionals
Flatonia (11-1) vs. Shiner (10-2), 7:00 pm Friday at Hallettsville’s Brahmas Memorial Stadium
Refugio (11-1) vs. Ganado (9-3), 7:00 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium
Class 2A Division II
Region I
Area Round
Vega 48 – Seagraves 7
Wellington 48 – Sudan 0
Clarendon 48 – Ralls 14
New Home 22 – Sunray 21
Regionals
Vega (8-4) vs. Wellington (11-1), 3:00 pm Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium
Clarendon (9-3) vs. New Home (11-1), 2:00 pm Friday at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium
Region II
Area Round
Wink 35 – Santo 19
Albany 56 – Muenster 10
Windthorst 43 – Sterling City 29
Collinsville 50 – McCamey 14
Regional
Wink (12-0) vs. Albany (10-2), 5:00 pm Friday at San Angelo’s San Angelo Stadium
Windthorst (8-4) vs. Collinsville (11-1), 1:00 pm Friday at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium
Region III
Area Round
Simms James Bowie 30 – Deweyville 16
Mart 77 – Cushing 7
Price Carlisle 40 – Wortham 36
Lovelady 56 – Maud 0
Regionals
Simms Bowie (9-2) vs. Mart (12-0), 2:00 pm, Friday at Van’s Memorial Stadium
Price Carlisle (11-1) vs. Lovelady (11-0), 7:00 pm, Friday at Palestine’s Wildcat Stadium
Region IV
Area Round
Chilton 48 – Brackettville 7
Burton 55 – Rocksprings 0
Falls City 29 – Sabinal 20
Granger 41 – D’Hanis 6
Regionals
Chilton (12-0) vs. Burton (11-0), 7:00 pm Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium
Falls City (8-4) vs. Granger (10-2), 7:00 pm Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium
Class 1A Division I
Region I
Area Round
Nazareth 62 – Springlake-Earth 28
Happy 50 – Knox City 0
Region I Final
Nazareth vs. Happy, 6:00 pm Friday at Tulia
Region II
Area Round
Rankin 70 – Whiteface 24
Westbrook 48 – imperial Buena Vista 0
Region II Final
Rankin vs. Westbrook, 5:00 pm Friday at Robert Lee
Region III
Area Round
Gordon 52 – Blum 48
Abbott 58 – Union Hill 0
Region III Final
Gordon vs. Abbott, 6:00 pm Friday at Hico
Region IV
Area Round
Irion County 52 – Leakey 0
Jonesboro 62 – Medina 56
Region IV Final
Irion County vs. Jonesboro, 5:00 pm Friday at Early
Class 1A Division II
Region I
Area Round
Balmorhea 60 – Groom 14
Whitharral 64 – Lamesa Klondike 20
Region I Final
Balmorhea vs. Whitharral, 6:00 pm, Friday at Hermleigh
Region II
Area Round
Throckmorton 30 – Jayton 24
Benjamin 56 – Newcastle 0
Region II Final
Throckmorton vs. Benjamin, 6:30 pm, Friday at Springtown
Region III
Area Round
Oakwood 38 – Oglesby 32
Bluff Dale 81 – Morgan 35
Region III Final
Oakwood vs. Bluff Dale, 700 pm, Friday at Ferris
Region IV
Area Round
Loraine 52 – Richland Springs 0
Cherokee 36 – Blackwell 30
Region IV Final
Loraine vs. Cherokee, 6:00 pm, Friday at Miles
TAPPS
Division I
Regional
Dallas Parish Episcopal 56 – Dallas Bishop Lynch 14
Houston St. Thomas 27 – Addison Trinity 21
Plano Prestonwood 49 – Houston St. Pius X 0
Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 38 – San Antonio Antonian College Prep 24
Semifinals
Dallas Parish Episcopal (10-1) vs. Houston St. Thomas
Plano Prestonwood vs. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (4-8)
Division II
Regionals
Fort Worth All Saints 37 – Argyle Liberty Christian 20
Fort Worth Christian 28 – Midland Christian 27
Fort Bend Christian 27 – Austin Regents 24
Houston Second Baptist 31 – The Woodlands Christian 7
Semifinals
Fort Worth All Saints vs. Fort Worth Christian
Fort Bend Christian vs. Houston Second Baptist
Division III
Regionals
Lubbock Trinity Christian 56 – Arlington Grace Prep 14
Dallas Christian 61 – Bullard Brook Hill 7
San Antonio Holy Cross 28 – League City Bay Area Christian 7
Cypress Community Christian 44 – Boerne Geneva 14
Semifinals
Lubbock Trinity Christian vs. Dallas Christian
San Antonio Holy Cross vs. Houston Cypress Community Christian
Division IV
Regionals
Lubbock Christian 52 – Temple Central Texas 0
Bryan Brazos Christian 45 – Hallettsville Sacred Heart 30
Shiner St. Paul Catholic 52 – Tomball Rosehill Christian 13
Muenster Sacred Heart 41 – Houston Northland Christian 0
Semifinals
Lubbock Christian vs. Bryan Brazos Christian
Shiner St. Paul vs. Muenster Sacred Heart