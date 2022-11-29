Tuesday’s Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced a comprehensive national search for its next head football coach.

NFL

Monday

Steelers (4-7) 24 – Colts (4-7) 17

NBA

Monday

Pelicans (12-8) 105 – Thunder (8-13) 101

Nuggets (13-7) 129 – Rockets (5-15) 113

NHL

Monday

Stars (13-6-4) 4 – Blues (11-11-0) 1

COLLEGE

Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced a comprehensive national search for its next head football coach after the university and current Head Football Coach David Bailiff could not agree on terms for a contract extension. As a result, coach Bailiff leaves the position at the end of his current contract, which expires on December 31, 2022. “Coach Bailiff is a great man of faith who has represented Lion Athletics with class,” said Interim Director of Athletics Eric Coleman. “We wish him well in his future endeavors.” Coach Bailiff took over the Lion football program in 2019 and went 23-13 in three seasons on the field. Under Bailiff’s guidance, 36 student-athletes earned all-conference honors, and four earned Academic All-America honors.

For the first time in nearly three years, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team reached the 100-point threshold as it drubbed Arlington Baptist 101-46 on Monday night in the Lions’ first home game of the regular season in the Field House.

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

They canceled the Mt Pleasant Girls’ basketball games for Tuesday, Nov. 29. The coach has been unsuccessful in finding a replacement for Edgewood.

Mt Pleasant basketball times changed for Tuesday’s games at Royse City.

Varsity – 5:00 pm – Competition Gym

JV – 6:15 pm – Practice Gym

9th – 6:15 pm – PE Gym

Fishing

The Mount Pleasant High School Bass Fishing Team attended the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake O’ the Pines on November 19. Out of 27 teams, Mt Pleasant placed 7th as a whole. The Mt Pleasant fishing teams will compete in one last tournament this semester, a make-up tournament on Lake Palestine on December 10. Team members are fishing for a chance to make it to the state tournament in May.

Football

Ten East Texas teams are still alive, starting with the TAPPS and UIL High School Football Playoffs. They start Thursday with Christian Heritage (11-2) vs. Bracken Christian (11-2) at Waco ISD, 11:00 am.

The following are Friday-

Carthage (13-0) vs. Pleasant Grove (11-2) at Marshall at 7:00 pm

Cooper (13-0) vs. Timpson (13-0) at Lindale at 7:00 pm

Grandview (11-2) vs. Malakoff (12-1) at Waxahachie at 7:30 pm

Kilgore (10-3) vs. Chapel Hill (11-2) Tyler Rose, 7:00 pm

Mansfield (13-0) vs. Longview (13-0) at Mesquite Mem at 7:00 pm

Newton (12-1) vs. Harmony (8-5) at SFA at 7:00 pm