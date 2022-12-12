Monday’s Sports

NFL

Sunday

Cowboys (10-3) 27 – Texans (11-1) 23

Monday

Patriots at Glendale Cardinals 7:15 pm ESPN

NBA

Sunday

Pelicans (18-8) 129 – Suns (16-11) 124 OT

Rockets (8-18) 97 – Bucks (19-7) 92

Monday

Thunder at Dallas Mavericks 7:30 pm

Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 pm

NHL

Monday

Stars (16-7-5) at Pittsburgh Penguins (16-8-4) 6:00 pm ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

A FedEx truck struck a Gunter High School football bus while the football team was headed to the state semifinal game Friday in Abilene. No students were injured. It occurred about 2:00 Friday afternoon, three miles south of Santo on I-20. The DPS trooper thought Jon Coffey, 64, of Durant, suffered a medical issue that resulted in him traveling the wrong way and hitting the bus.

Football playoffs

Aledo (13-2) 17 – Longview (14-1) 14

Boerne (15-0) 35 – Tyler Chapel Hill (12-3) 0

Carthage (15-0) 42 – Glen Rose (13-2) 35

Brock (11-4) 21 – Malakoff (13-2) 10

Gunter (14-0) 21 – Canadian (12-3) 20

Poth (14-1) 51 – Harmony (9-6) 28