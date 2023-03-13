Monday’s Sports

NBA
Sunday
Pelicans (33-35) 127 – Trail Blazers (31-37) 110
Thunder (33-35) 102 – Spurs (17-50) 90
Monday
Grizzlies (40-26) at Dallas Mavericks (34-34) at 6:30 pm ESPN
Celtics (47-21) at Houston Rockets (15-52) at 7:00 pm
NHL
Monday
Stars (36-17-13) at Seattle Kraken (37-22-7) at 9:00 pm ESPN+
COLLEGE
Sunday
NCAAW
Iowa State (22-9) 61 – No. 15 Texas (25-9) 51
NCAAM
Memphis (26-8) 75 – No. 1 Houston (31-3) 65
No. 4 Alabama (29-5) 82 – No. 18 Tesas A&M (25-9) 63
HIGH SCHOOL
UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament Information
2023 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament
March 9-11, 2023
Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
Thursday, March 9
Conference 1A Semifinals
Graford (36-3) 66 – Benjamin (21-2) 42
Jayton (38-2) 46 – Tilden McMullen County (37-3) 36
Conference 3A Semifinals
Hitchcock (30-7) 69 – Hooks (32-6) 36
Childress (28-7) 69 – Lytle (34-7) 48
Conference 5A Semifinals
Dallas Kimball (32-2) 50 – San Antonio Veterans Memorial (36-5) 47
Killeen Ellison (38-3) 52 – Mansfield Summit (34-5) 50
Friday, March 10
Conference 2A Semifinals
8:30 am – Lipan (36-1) vs. New Home (31-7)
10:00 a.m. – LaRue LaPoynor (33-7) 66 – Flatonia (34-5) 46
Conference 4A Semifinals
1:30 pm – Oak Cliff Faith Family (31-3) 67 – Canyon Randall (28-10) 47
3:00 pm Houston Washington (28-7) 75 – Boerne (32-6) 69
Conference 6A Semifinals
7:00 pm – Beaumont United (36-1) 70 – Northside Brennan (32-8) 68
8:30 pm – Richardson Lake Highlands (33-3) 52 – DeSoto (30-9) 44
Saturday, March 11
1A Graford (37-3) 49 – Jayton (38-3) 44 OT
2A Lipan (37-1) 50 – LaRue LaPoynor (32-8) 46
3A Hitchcock (31-7) 68 – Childress (28-8) 45
4A Oak Cliff Faith Family (32-3) 70 – Houston Washington (28-8) 56
5A Dallas Kimball (33-2) 69 – Killeen Ellison (38-4) 48
6A Richardson Lake Highlands (34-3) 55 – Beaumont United (36-2) 44
SOFTBALL
Friday
Cumby 3 – Cooper 0
Hughes Springs 7 – Queen City 4
Longview 4 – Mt Pleasant 2
North Hopkins 21 – Campbell 1
Ore City 18 – Union Hill 5
Prairiland 6 – Edgewood 5
No. 19 Rains 12 – Grand Saline 0
Texas High 25 – Tyler Lions 1
No. 23 Whitehouse 18 – Marshall 2
Winnsboro 13 – Chapel Hill MP 3
BASEBALL
Friday
Chisum 4 – Honey Grove 0
Elysian Fields 7 – Paris 6
Hooks 10 – Chapel Hill MP 3
Hooks 6 – Prairiland 2
Hughes Springs 9 – Prairiland 0
Lone Oak 7 – Bland 4
Marshall 9 – Atlanta 1
Marshall 6 – Daingerfield 0
Pleasant Gro e 7 – No. 21 Hallsville 4
Rains 20 – South Garland 6