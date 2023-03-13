Monday’s Sports

NBA

Sunday

Pelicans (33-35) 127 – Trail Blazers (31-37) 110

Thunder (33-35) 102 – Spurs (17-50) 90

Monday

Grizzlies (40-26) at Dallas Mavericks (34-34) at 6:30 pm ESPN

Celtics (47-21) at Houston Rockets (15-52) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Monday

Stars (36-17-13) at Seattle Kraken (37-22-7) at 9:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

Sunday

NCAAW

Iowa State (22-9) 61 – No. 15 Texas (25-9) 51

NCAAM

Memphis (26-8) 75 – No. 1 Houston (31-3) 65

No. 4 Alabama (29-5) 82 – No. 18 Tesas A&M (25-9) 63

HIGH SCHOOL

UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament Information

2023 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament

March 9-11, 2023

Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

Thursday, March 9

Conference 1A Semifinals

Graford (36-3) 66 – Benjamin (21-2) 42

Jayton (38-2) 46 – Tilden McMullen County (37-3) 36

Conference 3A Semifinals

Hitchcock (30-7) 69 – Hooks (32-6) 36

Childress (28-7) 69 – Lytle (34-7) 48

Conference 5A Semifinals

Dallas Kimball (32-2) 50 – San Antonio Veterans Memorial (36-5) 47

Killeen Ellison (38-3) 52 – Mansfield Summit (34-5) 50

Friday, March 10

Conference 2A Semifinals

8:30 am – Lipan (36-1) vs. New Home (31-7)

10:00 a.m. – LaRue LaPoynor (33-7) 66 – Flatonia (34-5) 46

Conference 4A Semifinals

1:30 pm – Oak Cliff Faith Family (31-3) 67 – Canyon Randall (28-10) 47

3:00 pm Houston Washington (28-7) 75 – Boerne (32-6) 69

Conference 6A Semifinals

7:00 pm – Beaumont United (36-1) 70 – Northside Brennan (32-8) 68

8:30 pm – Richardson Lake Highlands (33-3) 52 – DeSoto (30-9) 44

Saturday, March 11

1A Graford (37-3) 49 – Jayton (38-3) 44 OT

2A Lipan (37-1) 50 – LaRue LaPoynor (32-8) 46

3A Hitchcock (31-7) 68 – Childress (28-8) 45

4A Oak Cliff Faith Family (32-3) 70 – Houston Washington (28-8) 56

5A Dallas Kimball (33-2) 69 – Killeen Ellison (38-4) 48

6A Richardson Lake Highlands (34-3) 55 – Beaumont United (36-2) 44

SOFTBALL

Friday

Cumby 3 – Cooper 0

Hughes Springs 7 – Queen City 4

Longview 4 – Mt Pleasant 2

North Hopkins 21 – Campbell 1

Ore City 18 – Union Hill 5

Prairiland 6 – Edgewood 5

No. 19 Rains 12 – Grand Saline 0

Texas High 25 – Tyler Lions 1

No. 23 Whitehouse 18 – Marshall 2

Winnsboro 13 – Chapel Hill MP 3

BASEBALL

Friday

Chisum 4 – Honey Grove 0

Elysian Fields 7 – Paris 6

Hooks 10 – Chapel Hill MP 3

Hooks 6 – Prairiland 2

Hughes Springs 9 – Prairiland 0

Lone Oak 7 – Bland 4

Marshall 9 – Atlanta 1

Marshall 6 – Daingerfield 0

Pleasant Gro e 7 – No. 21 Hallsville 4

Rains 20 – South Garland 6