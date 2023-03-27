Monday’s Sports

Sulphur Springs Ladycats claim school’s first-ever District Championship
NBA
Sunday
Thunder (37-38) 119 – Trail Blazers (32-42) 112
Hornets (25-51) 110 – Mavericks (36-39) 104
Celtics (52-23) 137 – Spurs (19-56) 93
Cavaliers (48-28) 108 – Rockets (18-57) 91
MLB
Sunday
Astros (14-10) 24 – Cardinals (16-7) 1
Monday
Royals (19-12) at Arlington Rangers (12-15) at 7:05 pm
COLLEGE
NCAAW
Sunday
No. 3 LSU (32-2) 54 – No. 9 Miami (22-13) 42
NCAAM
Sunday
No. 5 Miami 88 – No. 2 Texas 81
HIGH SCHOOL
TENNIS
The Mount Pleasant Tiger and Lady Tiger tennis teams traveled to Pine Tree on Wednesday in their final regular season tournament before the district matches begin on Monday. Five players brought home medals in what hopes to be an omen of things to come next week.
SOCCER
Mt Pleasant Tiger’s team advanced to round one of the playoffs last week and played Nacogdoches last Thursday. They lost to Nac 1-1.
Area Soccer has a doubleheader for Sulphur Springs Ladycats and the guys go up against Palestine Tuesday evening at Rose Stadium in Tyler. The Ladycats take to the field at 5:30 pm, followed by the guys at 7:30. The girls now own the school’s first-ever District Championship while the guys are co-champs. The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats have won ten in a row and are 17-5 with a perfect district season.
BOYS 2023 PLAYOFFS
5A
Nacogdoches vs. McKinney North Tue at 7:00 pm
Whitehouse vs. Greenville
Ennis vs. Longview Tue at 5:30 pm
Forney vs. Lufkin
4A
Palestine vs. Sulphur Springs at Rose Tyler Tue 7:30 pm
Kilgore vs. Pleasant Grove at Marshall Tue 7:00 pm