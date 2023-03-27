Monday’s Sports

Sulphur Springs Ladycats claim school’s first-ever District Championship

NBA

Sunday

Thunder (37-38) 119 – Trail Blazers (32-42) 112

Hornets (25-51) 110 – Mavericks (36-39) 104

Celtics (52-23) 137 – Spurs (19-56) 93

Cavaliers (48-28) 108 – Rockets (18-57) 91

MLB

Sunday

Astros (14-10) 24 – Cardinals (16-7) 1

Monday

Royals (19-12) at Arlington Rangers (12-15) at 7:05 pm

COLLEGE

NCAAW

Sunday

No. 3 LSU (32-2) 54 – No. 9 Miami (22-13) 42

NCAAM

Sunday

No. 5 Miami 88 – No. 2 Texas 81

HIGH SCHOOL

TENNIS

The Mount Pleasant Tiger and Lady Tiger tennis teams traveled to Pine Tree on Wednesday in their final regular season tournament before the district matches begin on Monday. Five players brought home medals in what hopes to be an omen of things to come next week.

SOCCER

Mt Pleasant Tiger’s team advanced to round one of the playoffs last week and played Nacogdoches last Thursday. They lost to Nac 1-1.

Area Soccer has a doubleheader for Sulphur Springs Ladycats and the guys go up against Palestine Tuesday evening at Rose Stadium in Tyler. The Ladycats take to the field at 5:30 pm, followed by the guys at 7:30. The girls now own the school’s first-ever District Championship while the guys are co-champs. The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats have won ten in a row and are 17-5 with a perfect district season.

BOYS 2023 PLAYOFFS

5A

Nacogdoches vs. McKinney North Tue at 7:00 pm

Whitehouse vs. Greenville

Ennis vs. Longview Tue at 5:30 pm

Forney vs. Lufkin

4A

Palestine vs. Sulphur Springs at Rose Tyler Tue 7:30 pm

Kilgore vs. Pleasant Grove at Marshall Tue 7:00 pm