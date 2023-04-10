Monday’s Sports

Jon Rahm secured his second major win with a 72-hole total of 12-under in the 87th Masters. Getty Images

NBA

Sunday

Rockets (22-60) 114 – Wizards (35-47) 109

Spurs (22-60) 138 – Mavericks (38-44) 117

Timberwolves (42-40) 113 – Pelicans (42-40) 108

Thunder (40-42) 115 – Grizzlies (51-31) 100

NHL

Monday

Stars (44-21-14) at Detroit Red Wings (35-34-10) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

MLB

Sunday

Astros (4-6) 5 – Twins (6-3) 1

Rangers (5-4) 8 – Cubs (4-4) 2

Monday

Astros (4-6) at Pittsburg Pirates (6-3) at 5:36 pm

Royals (3-7) at Arlington Rangers (5-4) at 7:05 pm

PGA

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters before the resumption of the third round because of an injury Sunday, ending his streak of completing all 72 holes of every tournament he has played at Augusta National as a professional. Jon Rahm wins the 2023 Masters.

COLLEGE

TAMUC

The Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders completed the sweep over the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team on Saturday afternoon at the Cain Family Field by a score of 2-0. Following Easter, the Lions have a quick turnaround as they head to Houston Christian for a doubleheader starting at 4:00 pm on Tuesday and conclude the series with a single game on Wednesday at noon.

Texas A&M-Commerce will officially introduce Jim Curry as the next Director of Athletics with a Meet and Greet on Tuesday, April 11, at 4:00 pm in the Music Building Lobby on the campus of A&M-Commerce. The event is open to all.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Friday

Atlanta 11 – Redwater 7

No. 8 Aubrey 8 – Van Alstyne 0

Como-Pickton 16 – Sulphur Bluff 1

Cumby 12 – Celeste 1

Hallsville 17 – Texas High 2

Hooks 18 – Atlanta 3 Saturday

Hooks 4 – Queen City 0

Hughes Springs 14 – Gladewater 0

No. 16 Huntsville 6 – Lufkin 0

Mt Vernon 8 – Quitman 1

Pleasant Grove 12 – Liberty-Eylau 0

Prairiland 10 – Grand Saline 5

No. 20 Rains 11 – Commerce 0

Rusk 20 – Jacksonville 7

Sabine 19 – Daingerfield 4

White Oak 2 – New Diana 1

No. 22 Whitehouse 2 – Pine Tree 0

Whitesboro 11 – Ponder 0

BASEBALL

Friday

DeKalb 8 – Paul Pewitt 0

Ford 9 – Como-Pickton 2

Honey Grove 4 – Wolfe City 1

Hooks 7 – Queen City 0

Howe 6 – Bonham 2

Liberty-Eylau 6 – Paris 0

Maud 11 – Ore City 1

Royse City 7 – Greenville 1

Rusk 8 – Jacksonville 2

Sam Rayburn 11 – Campbell 1

Tatum 4 – Elysian Fields 3