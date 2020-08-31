Monday’s Sports

Marcus Morris, Sr., fouling Luka Doncic

MLB

The Padres, Cubs, and Braves were among the clubs that added players in a burst of deals a day before Monday’s trade deadline. San Diego added a first baseman, Mitch Moreland, from Boston, Chicago picked up slugger Jose Martinez from Tampa Bay, and Atlanta acquired left-hander Tommy Milone from Baltimore. The more prominent names could still move, with right-handed starters Mike Clevinger of Cleveland and Lance Lynn of Texas among those rumored to be available. Teams have until 3:00 this afternoon to complete their deals.

Texas is now 12-21 after dropping Sunday’s game to the Dodgers 7-2. They pick up the Astros Tuesday at 7:10 pm. They postponed Oakland and Houston’s game. Houston has a 19-14 record.

NBA

The Los Angeles Clippers got it together to do in the Mavericks 111-97 Sunday. Dallas ends it at 2-4 in Round 1 with the Clippers winning 4-2. The Clippers’ forward Marcus Morris, Sr., was ejected late in the first quarter of Game 6 Sunday for a flagrant foul committed against Dallas’ Luka Doncic.

NHL

They postponed the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche game in Round 2 of Game 5. Dallas leads 3-1 and should take to the ice Monday night at 8:45.

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday’s games had Bonham taking care of Quitman 57-19, Rains overpowered Farmersville 70-20, Gilmer beat Gladewater in the rivalry 55-41, Pittsburg lost to Jefferson 28-22, and Hughes Springs shut out Arp 42-0. It was Clarksville 17-Whitewright 14, Mt Vernon is off with a 53-14 stomping of Hooks, Prairiland squeaked by Alba-Golden 27-26, Paris 34 – Metro Christian 14, and Como-Pickton shut out James Bowie 17-0.

Chisum 53 – Union Grove 16

Cooper 54 – Grand Saline 0

Hawkins 57 – Maud 34

Mineola 30 – Canton 14

New Boston 42 – New Diana 7

Ore City 21 – Redwater 18

Sabine 17 – Spring Hill 14

Trenton 20 – Detroit 12