Monday’s Sports

NBA

Sunday

Nuggets (53-29) 109 – Timberwolves (42-40) 80

Heat (44-38) 130 – Bucks (58-24) 117

Clippers (44-38) 115 – Nuggets (45-37) 110

Lakers (43-39) 128 – Grizzlies (51-31) 112

NHL

Monday

Wild (46-25-21) at Dallas Stars (47-21-14) at 8:30 pm ESPN2

MLB

Sunday

Rangers (9-6) 9 – Astros (7-9) 1

Monday

Rangers (9-6) at Kansas City Royals (4-12) at 6:40 pm

COLLEGE

TAMUC

For the first time in program history, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team participates in the Southland Conference Championships this week at Hill Country Resort Golf Club in San Antonio.

NTCC

Northeast Texas Community College hosted Kilgore College on Wednesday, Apr 12, in a conference doubleheader, with the Eagles taking Game 1, 8-0 and Game 2, 6-4 to earn the sweep. NTCC was at Paris Junior College Saturday and won Game 1, 16-6 and got shut out in Game 2, 9-0. The Eagles return home today for a makeup game with Trinity Valley Community College. Game time against TVCC will be 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

Sherman High School head football coach Cory Cain announced he is retiring after two years to spend more time with his family. The Bearcats went 8-12 during Cain’s tenure, with back-to-back 4-6 records.

After a solid outing at the district meet last Tuesday and Wednesday, the Sulphur Springs High School Men’s Track & Field team sends eight Wildcats plus two relay teams to the Area round. The women’s team has five athletes and a relay team attending the Area meet. It starts in Paris Thursday.

Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers softball is Friday, Apr 21, against Texas High, and it is senior night at Lady Tiger Field. It starts at 6:00, and they canceled the JV game.

Friday

Alba-Golden 11 – Fruitvale 3

Atlanta 7 – New Boston 3

Bowie 12 – Harts Bluff 2

No. 13 Carthage 3 – Gilmer 2

Gilmer 25 – Kilgore 0

Hallsville 3 – Longview 2

Harleton 8 – Linden-Kildare 5

Harmony 8 – Mineola 7

Hawkins 7 – Big Sandy 0

Hooks 11 – Redwater 7

Hughes Springs 7 – New Diana 3

Jacksonville 20 – Palestine 6

Lindale 10 – Chapel Hill TY 0

McLeod 26 – Maud 5

Mt Vernon 23 – Chapel Hill MP 0

North Hopkins 4 – Celeste 0

Queen City 10 – DeKalb 2

No. 23 Rains 8 – Prairiland 3

Overton 20 – Ore City 10

Pine Tree 23 – Tyler Lions 0

Rivercrest 8 – Cooper 1

Royse City 4 – Tyler Legacy 0

Saltillo 25 – Sulphur Bluff 18

Sam Rayburn 6 – Dodd City 2

Sherman 10 – Greenville 1

Spring Hill 5 – Center 1

Sulphur Springs 10 – Pleasant Grove 0

Texas High 4 – Marshall 3

Trenton 18 – Savoy 0

Troup 18 – Waskom 0

Union Grove 18 – Union Hill 0

Van 5 – Athens 0

No. 10 West Rusk 10 – Tatum 1

White Oak 23 – Daingerfield 0

No. 22 Whitehouse 6 – Mt Pleasant 0

BASEBALL

Friday

Alba-Golden 4 – Como-Pickton 1

Arp 3 – Jefferson 1

Bland 10 – Campbell 0

Blue Ridge 6 – Bonham 0

Carthage 3 – Gillmer 2

DeKalb 8 – Queen City 1

Harmony 9 – Mineola 1

Harleton 18 – Hawkins 2

Honey Grove 7 – Dodd City 4

Hooks 5 – Redwater 3

Hughes Springs 7 – Daingerfield 2

New Diana 6 – No. 10 White Oak 5

Liberty-Eylau 7 – Sulphur Springs 4

Lindale 5 – Chapel Hill TY 1

Linden-Kildare 5 – McLeod 2

Maud 24 – Harts Bluff 1

Miller Grove 11 – Saltillo 5

North Hopkins 5 – Cumby 2

Ore City 5 – Bowie 4

Palestine 2 – Jacksonville 1

Rains 11 – No. 17 Canton 0

No. 2 Rockwall-Heath 7 – Horn 3

Royse City 3 – Tyler Legacy 2

Sam Rayburn 12 – Cooper 0

Spring Hill 5 – Center 0

Sulphur Bluff 18 – Yantis 9

Tatum 2 – West Rusk 1

Van 6 – Athens 2

No. 18 Whitehouse 3 – Mt Pleasant 0

Wolfe City 9 – Celeste 1